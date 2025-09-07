



US President Donald Trump and his main advisers make silent preparations for visiting South Korea in October for the meeting of Ministers of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC), where a potential bilateral discussion with Chinaas Xi Jinping could take place, CNN cited his sources. The officials said that there had been serious discussions on a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC, but no firm plan is in place. During a telephone call last month, XI invited Trump and his wife to visit China, an invitation that the American president did the same thing, although no date has been set, according to the CNN report. A visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration, a White House official told CNN. Other objectives include emphasis on discussions on trade, defense and civilian nuclear cooperation, said the official.

A potential meeting of Trumpx would be made in the context of the climbing of trade tensions, with Beijing a main target of the Washingtons pricing strategy. The two parties were engaged in negotiations, including two cycles in person in Europe between the main economic advisers. Trump had imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports in April, which prompted Beijing to retaliate with a 125% levy on American products. While these higher prices had to fall back last month, Trump signed a decree that stopped them until November while talks continue. Live events

Donald Trump's expected trip to South Korea therefore arrives at a tenuous moment in his relationship with Xi and Kim. While feathers were rocked to Washington during the SCO recently concluded in Tianjin earlier this month and a lasting day of celebration. Friday, Trump shared a photo of XI, Putin and Modi, writing: “It looks like we lost India and Russia to the deepest and darkest China. Let them have a long and prosperous future!” However, Friday (US local time), Trump expressed his optimism towards India. Calling the links of India-Us a “very special relationship”, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would still be friends, saying that there is “nothing to fear”. The gesture was taken with a good mood in New Delhi while Prime Minister Modi responded on Saturday to the assertion by US President Donald Trump-American ties, saying that he is “deeply and fully appreciated” the feelings of the American president and the positive evaluation of bilateral relations. As a reliable and reliable source of information AddAs a reliable and reliable source of information

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/global-trends/trump-may-hold-bilateral-talks-with-chinas-xi-jinping-in-south-korea-amid-tariff-battle-report/articleshow/123742334.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos