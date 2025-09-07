AFP, Nusantara, Indonesia



One year after its inauguration, the new capital of Indonesia, Nusantara, attracts tourists and construction workers, but most of its architectural presidential palace and freshly built avenues is silent. The project inherited from former Indonesian president Joko Widodo is fighting against a reduced budget, slows down construction and a deficit of interest from a new leader focused on social mega-projects.

This has raised questions about the question of whether the city, officially named Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN) and carved out of the jungle to replace Jakarta crowded and fast, could see its potential promised.

The political will on IKN feels right now, said Dinarto, principal partner of the Global Counsel public policies consulting firm.

Photo: AFP

The Indonesian President Prabowo suffered clearly puts his tokens instead of social protection.

Only more than 1,000 employees of the urban authority live in Nusantara, as well as a few hundred workers from the ministry and service and medical employees. It is not far from Jakartas 12 million residents, and the new goal of 2 million inhabitants by 2045.

Prabowo mentioned IKN only once in his first discourse on the state of the nation and reduced the financing of the project.

Official budgets show a reduction of 43.4 rummage of rupees (2.64 billion US dollars) for only 6.3 billions of rupees next year. The authority had requested more than 21 blunders of rupees for the budget of the coming years. Significant foreign funding has also proven to be elusive despite the openings to the Allies in the Middle East and Asia.

Prabowo feels that it is not his inheritance. It is not his great push, and he has more programs he wants to push, an official involved in the construction of the city told Agency France-Press provided of anonymity.

I'm still 50-50 above [being finished]said the manager, adding that budget cuts mean that many things will not be over.

The former president, commonly known under the name of Jokowi, revived the move of the capital proposed when he won a second term in 2019. However, despite a rush to construction, the city was not inaugurated as a new Indonesian capital on August 17 of last year as planned.

In the time of Joko Widodos, it was very fast, now in Prabowos, it is not as fast, said Sofian Sibarani, the designer of the cities.

Only 800 of the 6,600 hectares planned in the basic government area were developed or prepared for construction, he said.

Nusantara officials are not discouraged and praise the city as a future Indonesian power center.

The chief of the municipal authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, said that projects in a small executive area housing the palace and the government ministries were already complete from 97 to 98%.

He said Prabowo wanted to move in 2028 before the next presidential election, once the legislative and judicial areas have been completed.

As elected president, Prabowo said he wanted to continue, if possible, finish the capital move, but since his taking office, he has not yet expressed his plans to sign the presidential decree had to go from Jakarta.

It would be signed after the end of the legislative and judicial areas in 2028, said Basuki.

If you don't want to move here, or if you have a doubt, it's your loss, he added.

Some government employees have expressed reserves on the move in an unfinished jungle city, about 1,200 km from Jakarta.

However, the employee of the city Helena, who, like many Indonesians, bears a name, insisted that her unnoticed block of tower offers an incredible level of comfort.

And the installations we obtain are more than sufficient, said the 45 -year -old man.

The city now has three functional hospitals, cafes, a toll road to the neighboring city of Balikpapan and an airport awaiting approval from commercial flight.

A shopping center and a planned cinema remain not built.

Outside the palace on the ceremonial square, dozens of tourists took the new capital promised with enthusiasm.

I am happy and proud … Ikn is really cool, said Ronald Telaumbanua, 38, who has traveled from Sulawesi Island.

The striking presidential palace, shaped after Garuda's legendary bird, is a draw for the photographs, but the luxuriant green centerpiece of cities does not offer much else.

Companies that rely on a boom in arrivals say they are struggling.

During the Jokowi era, there were many workers and there were many visits. Almost every day were busy, said Abduh Rajab, 57, a snow seller near the developed city center.

My income has dropped considerably by almost 60%, but I have to remain optimistic. I hope the construction will continue, said Abduh.

Prabowo was likely to stay focused on flagship policies, such as offering free meals to pregnant children and women, said Dedi.

This means that Ikn will not see any frantic development of any time, he said. Without a strong momentum, it risks drifting white elephants in the territory.