The author of the slow horses says that Boris Johnson is similar to the character of Bogeyman Peter Judd





Slow horses Author Mick Herron compared the right -wing Bogeyman figure of his popular spy series to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The 62 -year -old novelist was at Balliol College d'Oxford at the same time as the former conservative chief, who read the classics of the University from 1983 to 1987. Herron said that his character deputy for hair and bike Peter Judd, played in the adaptation of Samuel West's television series, shares the observation of the self-respected of Johnsons and the complete contempt for ethics. Educated public school, feeling of law, obsession with self, complete contempt for ethics or morality or integrity, Herron summed up the character of Peter Judd The guardian. I mean, Boris Johnson corresponds to this. But many other politicians too, he said. Heron espionage series Follows a group of intelligence agents investigating spying, based at Fictional Slough House and the author attributes the success of the series with the 2016 Brexit referendum. Slow horses For the first time, Herron is struggling to find an editor for the rest of the books, Dead lionsuntil 2013. Open image in the gallery The author `Slow Horses '', Mick Herron, compared his` `character of Bogeyman '' to British politicians ( Getty images )) The series has really taken off with the publication of London rules Two years after the Brexit referendum in 2018. The country's misfortune was my chance, said Herron. Seven other books followed, with its eighth, Clown cityTo publish in parallel with the release of the fifth series of the television adaptation of the franchises this month. The series has reached a whole new audience thanks to the Apple TV + Adaptation featuring Gary Oldman as chief of Slough House, to the slightly alcoholic leader of Slough House, Jackson Lamb. Oldman plays in the show alongside Kristin Scott Thomas as assistant director of Mi5S Diana Taverner and Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, an ambitious but naive field agent. Open image in the gallery Samuel West as Peter Judd in "Slow Horses" and Boris Johnson ( Apple TV + / Getty )) Each season of the program acclaimed by criticism is based on a book different from the Heron series, with season five on September 24. The latest novel, Clown city follows the short story of the 2022 Standing near the wall. Taverner shoots political channels behind the scenes and the lamb is determined to exhibit the secrets of the MI5 at the end of his career. When he was asked elsewhere in the interview on his serial success, Herron, who previously worked as a subset in a legal newspaper, said: there was never a moment in my previous life when I thought it was possible.

