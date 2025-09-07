PM Modi attends “Sansad Karyashala”, gives advice to the deputies





New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as the deputies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) attended the “Sansad Karyashala” on Sunday, a two -day workshop organized by the Bharatiya Janata party for the deputies to share their point of view on a diverse fan of questions. In particular, the Prime Minister was seen sitting in the last row and listening carefully to the presentations and the organized program. The Minister of Trade of the Union, Piyush Goyal, also presented a proposal concerning the reform of the TPS, which was supported by all the deputies of the party. In the proposal, Prime Minister Modi was thanked for the TPS reform, according to sources. “Assisted at the” Sansad Karyashala “in the GMC Balayogi auditorium in Delhi. MP colleagues in all India and other senior leaders have exchanged valuable perspectives on various questions. In our party, platforms like” Sansad Karyashala “are important because they are great forums to learn each other and deliver on the way we can serve people Large forums on X. The first day of the session started at 11 a.m. with two sessions carried out. The first session, “towards a developed India”, saw the participation of various party leaders, notably Kamlesh Paswan, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Bansuri Swaraj and Hemang Joshi. The session also included a special mention of the Prime Minister's vision on the TPS. The second session was on the subject of “the effective use of social media by deputies”, with several leaders, notably Jyotirmoy Mahato, CP Joshi, Atul Gagga, Sangeeta Yadav and others speaking on the issue. In the afternoon, the deputies broke into groups of committees to discuss the key sectors, including agriculture, defense, energy, education, railways and transport, and more. The Minister of the Union, Arjun Ram Meghwal, also present in Reunion, underlined how PM Modi interacted with the deputies and gave them “visionary advice” on the implementation of social protection, organization and national interest plans. Learn more :: Why is Muhammad Nurul Islam known as Sir Syed of Bengal? The deputy of the BJP, delighted Kishan, who attended Reunion also praised Prime Minister Modi to sit in the last rank, publishing a photo on X with him sitting a few meters away.

