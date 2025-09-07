



The trial for the man accused of having made the second assassination attempt against President Donald Trump began on September 8.

ONSEPT. 15, 2024, Trump Golfing His journey in West Palm Beach, Florida, when agents of the secret services have spotted a rifle excavating the fenced perimeter of the route. The agents shot the suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, and continued him. The incident occurred only a few months after a ball collapsed Trump's ear in another attempted life during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Roth, 59, has already turned out to be an unusual accused in this very publicized case. He chose to represent himself and recently filed a motion asking for strippers, a green and an 18-hole confrontation with the president.

The procedure begins with the selection of the jury on September 8 at the Federal Justice of Justice in Fort Pierce, Florida. Here's what you need to know about the case:

Roth filed a request by calling Trump “ baboine '', “idiot”

In the dactylographed request filed on September 2, Routhobjecta to what he described as the charge of the accusation of introducing new evidence of weeks before the trial, calling the “absurd” calendar. Routh suggested that he would accept the last minute proof of the accusation in exchange for the ability to assign Trump as a witness.

“If you wish to exchange by admitting the evidence of my assignment of this baboat Donald J Trump, bring this idiot; this is an agreement,” wrote Routh.

If this arrangement was rejected, Routh asked for access to other people on his “recent assignment list”, while suggesting that a “beat session” between him and the president would be “more fun and entertaining for everyone”.

Give me chains and wrists and let the old man give him the worst. We have to beat crime in America. The carpet is red, is it not, no harm in the blood. “”

His motion also included requests on the potential housing provisions throughout the imminent trial. Routh asked if he could be hosted “in a distant and calm” room “with access to documents, a phone, visits, an email, a type writer, stripper and” a green so that I can work on my putting (a golf joke). “

“A golf round with the racist pig, he wins, he can execute me, I win, I understand his job,” wrote Routh.

What happened during the Trump assassination attempt in September 2024?

On September 15, 2024, the authorities declared that a man had stuck a barrel of a rifle through the fence on the edge of the Trump international golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the candidate then president of the time was Golf. The agents of the secret service on the route spotted the weapon and opened fire on the man, who fled.

At the scene of the attempt at apparent assassination, officials found the rifle, a black backpack and a bag containing ceramic tiles and a GoPro camera.

Managers of the Martin County Sheriff Bureau on September 15, Routh made around 41 miles from the golf course he was accused in the attempted assassination at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Who is Ryan Routh?

Ryan Routh, 59, is the suspect of September 15, 2024, tried to assassinate Ondonald Trumpdurring his presidential campaign in 2024 at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

The state voting files show that Routh voted in the general and municipal elections that date back to many cycles, including 2008 and 2012, but not in 2016, when Trump presented himself for the first time. The files suggest that he is not affiliated with a party.

The same files show that Routh voted more recently during the primary elections of March 2024 in the county of Guilford, in North Carolina. He voted Democrat.

Roulth was a passionate supporter of Ukraine in his fight against a Russian invasion, based on his publications on social networks.

In the spring of 2022, Routh suggested in a series of X messages which he had traveled to Ukraine to fight in the name of the besieged country. In one, he tweeted on the story of the president of the volododymyr Zelenskyy, saying to him: “I am an American who had just fighted with you in Ukraine; I steal in Krakow and I take any transport in Kyiv to meet you and fight to death. We have to make every civilian in the world and will join the fight; NOW.”

What is the suspect that Ryan Routh was loaded?

Roth faces federal accusations, including an attempted assassination of a large presidential candidate, by attacking a federal officer and multiple violations of firearms. According to prosecutors, Routh spent weeks plotting to kill Trump before positioning himself in shrubs near the golf course with a rifle.

Roth has shown guilty of the federal accusations and remains detained before the trial, according to the files of the federal prison.

The American district judge Aileen Cannon previously approved Roth's request to stand for the trial, although the lawyers appointed by the court remain available as a rescue lawyer.

Contribution: Bart Jansen, Ginan Monesano, Olivia Franklin, USA Today

Kinsey Crowley is Trump Connect's journalist for the USA Today network. Access it to [email protected]. Follow it on x and tiktok @KinSEYCROWLEY or Bluesky at @ kinSEYCROWLEY.BSKY.SOCIAL.

