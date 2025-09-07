Politics
Erdogan arrives today in Tirana, from the opening of the Namazgja mosque to meetings with Rama and Begaj, Agenda
Valentina Madani / The Namazgja mosque in the center of the capital is ready for the inauguration today, which will be owned by Prime Minister EDI Rama and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The Turkish president arrives in the capital this morning for an official visit of several hours. The president of Turkey, Erdogan, will be received with an official ceremony for the presidency, where he will also have a meeting-headed meeting with his counterpart Bajram Begaj. Afternoon, the high -level coordination board will meet and several agreements should be signed between the two countries. After the meeting with Prime Minister Edi Rama, the two will hold a declaration, to continue around 4:50 p.m. with the inauguration of the mosque.
Erdogan will stay in Tirana for only one day, because he will be in Serbia on Friday for another official visit to Belgrade. The opening of the Namazgja mosque, considered the largest of the Balkans, according to the former Mufti of Tirana, Ylli Gurra, is an important event. Its capacity is about 8,000 believers. “An almost centenary necessity, not just the construction from an architectural point of view, but simply by filling a religious necessity.”
Regarding the news that the Namazgja mosque will be led by the Turkish Clerk Enes Bastur, Gurra gives this answer.
“The person is one of the imams who, in terms of” Koran “book, was declared the first in Türkiye a few months ago.” Meanwhile, the Muslim community of Albania, through a post, underlines that this institution will be represented by the Mufti de Tirana, Téqja Gazment, who will also be the head of the board of directors of the joint foundation between the Kmsh and the Turkish side, which will administer the mosque of Namazgja more.
The work on the new worship of 6 square meters began in 2015, an investment from the Muslim community in Türkiye worth 30 million euros.
The inauguration will take place at 4:50 p.m., / But before this event, President Erdogan, who arrives in Rinas at 11:00 am, will be received by President Begaj and Prime Minister Rama.
With Prime Minister Rama, in addition to the meeting and individual delegations, he will sign 3 additional education agreements, agriculture and with the media information agency, then they will have a joint press release.
The Turkish head of state will leave Albania to go to Serbia, where he will be received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vui. The imam of the mosque will be the Mufti de Tirana, Gazmend Teqja, while a foundation will be established to manage the mosque, built as a multifunctional complex, which will also be led by Imam Teqja. And so, the long waiting of Muslim believers from the Namazgja mosque, since 2015, when the foundations began to be laid, ends on Thursday, October 10.
Albania's Muslim community, Bujar Spahiu, was excluded from this ceremony, a fact announced publicly by him. A foundation will be created to manage the mosque, built as a multifunctional complex which will serve other citizens, as well as tourists, led by the imam of the Namazgja mosque, who can also include representatives of Turkey.
Earlier, it was said that the Imam of the Great Mosque would be Turkish, but Enes Bastur himself announced on “Facebook” that he would run the mosque in Tirana, then deleted the message. Yesterday, Tirana police published the measurement plan taken in the context of the visit of Turkish president Erdogan, which should come in the capital tomorrow for the inauguration of the Namazgja mosque.
Drivers should use the new Kashar-Rinas motorway to move to Rinas airport, because the old Kashar-Rinas axis will be blocked from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., as well as from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., 10.10.2024. Other roads that will be blocked are: from Rinas – QAFA E KASHARIT – PUPER PASS TO CASA Italia – Under Passe -Bé -basé to the old square “Shqiponja”, Ring Road (Astir) – Sauku Roundabout, Elbasani Road. Boulevard “Dshmort e Kombit”, from the bridge to the old “Dajtit” hotel to “Mother Teresa” Square “, Ismail Qemali” Street, “Papa Gjon Pali II” Street “, Ibrahim Rugova” Street “, Street” Ukraina e Lir “Street”./ Panorama newspaper
Panorama.al
|
Sources
2/ https://www.panorama.com.al/en/erdogan-vjen-sot-ne-tirane-nga-hapja-e-xhamise-se-namazgjase-te-takimet-me-ramen-e-begajn-agjenda/%3Fid%3D266943
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The jury has condemned Florida Matriarch to kill the former former former
- The broadcasters said not to broadcast Huluces by Donald Trump to Us Open Mens Final | US Open Tennis 2025
- Why the hand stretched at Washington DC, why all the fingers are crossed in Delhi | India News
- US Open Final Delayed at 2:30 p.m. | ATP tour
- England beats South Africa with a record 342-run margin in the 3rd cricket ODI
- Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin continue to dent to dent to the communist fascination with the fight against the body of the body
- An earthquake shaking the eastern Gulf Sunday morning
- Erdogan arrives today in Tirana, from the opening of the Namazgja mosque to meetings with Rama and Begaj, Agenda
- GamePoint opens a state-of-the-art sports facility in Tellapur, Hyderabad
- Can food cravings really be a sign of cancer? This is the truth
- Trump Assassination tries the trial. Golf match to come?
- PM Modi attends “Sansad Karyashala”, gives advice to the deputies