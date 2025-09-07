Erdogan arrives today in Tirana, from the opening of the Namazgja mosque to meetings with Rama and Begaj, Agenda

























































































Valentina Madani / The Namazgja mosque in the center of the capital is ready for the inauguration today, which will be owned by Prime Minister EDI Rama and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish president arrives in the capital this morning for an official visit of several hours. The president of Turkey, Erdogan, will be received with an official ceremony for the presidency, where he will also have a meeting-headed meeting with his counterpart Bajram Begaj. Afternoon, the high -level coordination board will meet and several agreements should be signed between the two countries. After the meeting with Prime Minister Edi Rama, the two will hold a declaration, to continue around 4:50 p.m. with the inauguration of the mosque.

Erdogan will stay in Tirana for only one day, because he will be in Serbia on Friday for another official visit to Belgrade. The opening of the Namazgja mosque, considered the largest of the Balkans, according to the former Mufti of Tirana, Ylli Gurra, is an important event. Its capacity is about 8,000 believers. “An almost centenary necessity, not just the construction from an architectural point of view, but simply by filling a religious necessity.”

Regarding the news that the Namazgja mosque will be led by the Turkish Clerk Enes Bastur, Gurra gives this answer.

“The person is one of the imams who, in terms of” Koran “book, was declared the first in Türkiye a few months ago.” Meanwhile, the Muslim community of Albania, through a post, underlines that this institution will be represented by the Mufti de Tirana, Téqja Gazment, who will also be the head of the board of directors of the joint foundation between the Kmsh and the Turkish side, which will administer the mosque of Namazgja more.

The work on the new worship of 6 square meters began in 2015, an investment from the Muslim community in Türkiye worth 30 million euros.

The inauguration will take place at 4:50 p.m., / But before this event, President Erdogan, who arrives in Rinas at 11:00 am, will be received by President Begaj and Prime Minister Rama.

With Prime Minister Rama, in addition to the meeting and individual delegations, he will sign 3 additional education agreements, agriculture and with the media information agency, then they will have a joint press release.

The Turkish head of state will leave Albania to go to Serbia, where he will be received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vui. The imam of the mosque will be the Mufti de Tirana, Gazmend Teqja, while a foundation will be established to manage the mosque, built as a multifunctional complex, which will also be led by Imam Teqja. And so, the long waiting of Muslim believers from the Namazgja mosque, since 2015, when the foundations began to be laid, ends on Thursday, October 10.

Albania's Muslim community, Bujar Spahiu, was excluded from this ceremony, a fact announced publicly by him. A foundation will be created to manage the mosque, built as a multifunctional complex which will serve other citizens, as well as tourists, led by the imam of the Namazgja mosque, who can also include representatives of Turkey.

Earlier, it was said that the Imam of the Great Mosque would be Turkish, but Enes Bastur himself announced on “Facebook” that he would run the mosque in Tirana, then deleted the message. Yesterday, Tirana police published the measurement plan taken in the context of the visit of Turkish president Erdogan, which should come in the capital tomorrow for the inauguration of the Namazgja mosque.

Drivers should use the new Kashar-Rinas motorway to move to Rinas airport, because the old Kashar-Rinas axis will be blocked from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., as well as from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., 10.10.2024. Other roads that will be blocked are: from Rinas – QAFA E KASHARIT – PUPER PASS TO CASA Italia – Under Passe -Bé -basé to the old square “Shqiponja”, Ring Road (Astir) – Sauku Roundabout, Elbasani Road. Boulevard “Dshmort e Kombit”, from the bridge to the old “Dajtit” hotel to “Mother Teresa” Square “, Ismail Qemali” Street, “Papa Gjon Pali II” Street “, Ibrahim Rugova” Street “, Street” Ukraina e Lir “Street”./ Panorama newspaper

