Why the hand stretched at Washington DC, why all the fingers are crossed in Delhi | India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modis, a warm and rapid response to the American president, Donald Trumps, remarks marks the first political effort at the highest level of New Delhi to try to reverse the descending spiral in which the India-US relationship has dropped since Trump stuck the Russian penalty rate of 25% a month ago a month in addition to the reciprocal price of 25%.

Of course, all the fingers remain crossed given the flip flops and the very public explosions that came to mark Trump's white house. But Trump-Modi's latest exchange brought a certain relief to an establishment that was trying to develop a strategy to break the ice.

This is why the comments of the Trumps were considered out of Rampe and Delhi, waiting for an opportunity where Trump would happen a little, took advantage of it. Using his own handle on X and marking Trump and Potus, Modi threw his weight behind this decision.

Delhi is aware that some comments from the American president, far from praise and criticism to an equal extent, may not lead to a substantial thaw, but it is a gambit in the Delhi-DC diplomatic games game where personal equations between leaders now count as much as the seated strategic relationship.

Sources have said that leadership is aware that it was responsible for risks, but decided that it was worth taking the bet – photo sessions with Chinese and Russian leaders, part of the strategic calculation to represent India cannot be isolated and that it has many suitors and partners.

Even India's response was calibrated. We have followed the Gandhian Satyagraha model, said a source that is a senior government official. You hit us, it surely hurts us but we will not hit you. We will not do your auctions either or sign on the dotted line. This is our message to Washington.

At the same time, there is a consensus that the return to the table is an imperative. The links had left a death in the last month and a half, and it was almost in the USI, he needed the effort at the highest level to relying relationships, said a source.

Sources have said that the evaluation in Delhi has been that the two establishments are not ready for a full -fledged fight on trade and that this damaged the strategic links built and fed in the past two and a half decades.

The strategic establishments of Washington and Delhi are aligned in their evaluation that the governments of the day must settle their differences. Trade negotiations were going very well, and an assessment is that Jockeying by Scott Bessent, secretary of the Treasury, and comments from the hard line of Pete Navarro, adviser to the American president, threw a shadow on the agreement and led to a safeguard of the United States at the last minute.

Delhi and Washington do not want commercial rhetoric to have an impact on their defense and security partnership as well as links from people to people and the movement of students and qualified professionals. What also strengthened the message to Washington is that its hard and unjustified position did not really give the desired result, sources told Delhi.

The PMS response is also important in the context of Trump's resentment not to have a credit for the Indian-Pakistani ceasefire. Indeed, with hindsight, there is an increasing awareness among certain officials that President Trump who has always appreciated the spotlights, of his apprentice days at the Oval Office could have been better managed on his assertion that he helped arrest the conflict between India and Pakistan.

Although there is no way that India could accept a third-party involvement in mediation of problems between India and Pakistan, the United States has always been a messenger in a way, especially during the 1999 Kargil War, when President Bill Clinton had read the Riots Act to the Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In this case also, the vice-president JD Vance had spoke to Modi, the American secretary of state Marco Rubio had spoken to the NSA Ajit Doval and the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar; Rubio had also spoken to the Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir (later the Marshal of Champ) and the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Thus, at the bare minimum, Rubio transmitted messages between the main Indian and Pakistan leaders at the request of President Trumps.

Said a senior official: All we had to say is that we thank President Trump for having led a certain sense in the head of the Pakistan generals. Period. This does not undermine our sovereignty. It could have done the work – it would have made our voters happy and expressed his gratitude to the American president. But the source added a warning, it is easier to say than to do. The officers do not have to contest the elections.

This could have prevented the climbing and Cusse of the American president from not having been thanked.

The June 17 call between Trump and Modi, where the two leaders are learned to talk to each other, did not end well either.

The Indian side was very clear not to accept Trump's invitation because he did not want to put the PM in a position where he was in parentheses with the Pakistani army head. He therefore used his planned visit to Croatia to dodge the invitation.

Sources have said that since then, Delhi has taken care not to plan any appeal – until the fundamental questions of the trade agreement are resolved. The officials rejected the idea that Prime Minister Modi refused to take the calls from President Trump. It is an inaccurate framing, we are not yet there to have a call between the directors, said the source.

In addition, the Indian government has not responded daily to the verbal tirade of the US administration – Trump, its advisor Navarro, the trade secretary Howard Litnick and Bessent leading the charge, Rubio making an occasional appearance to strengthen the message.

We do not need to respond to the bullet commentary, it is not useful, and is often counter-production in the way other partners have treated similar tirades, they also adopted an expectation and surveillance, and do not respond to each non-diplomatic jibe, which did not make it non-response is a powerful diplomatic messaging in times like these, according to the source.

Given this backdrop, more holy voices in Washington and Delhi have pushed trade negotiators and the political management to repair links. Delhi wants to quietly build the bridges and wishes to have an agreement, before the leaders can speak or meet, then relaunch the links. Until then, Delhi keeps his fingers crossed that Washington reacts positively and that the negotiators end the task of sealing the trade agreement – which opens the way to the Renaissance of the ties culminating with a visit to the American president in Delhi for the Quadad summit.