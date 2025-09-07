



Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more Boris Johnson would not be welcomed in Reform UK, said Nigel Farage, warning that his failures in the government will not be forgiven. The chief of the reform said that the former Minister of Imprius joining his insurgent right -wing party would not really work, despite some of the most ardent supporters of Mr. Johnsons changing allegiance. The wave of Boris, millions of people being authorized in Great Britain, most of whom do not even work and cost us a fortune, it is something for which this audience will never forgive him, said Mr. Farage to the BBCS Sunday with Laura Kuensberg. Open image in the gallery Nigel Farage said Boris Johnson joining the reform would not work ( Getty )) He said that Mr. Johnson is a very entertaining guy and I love him, but excluded that Mr. Johnson in the reform lap. He came after Nadine Dorries, who defected to reform at the Party conference in Birmingham, said that the greatest Egos of British politics should unite their forces to bring down the government of Sir Keir Starmers. The former minister of the cabinet said that Mr. Johnson and Mr. Farage should find a way to adapt to Egos and coexist for the country. Ms. Dorries, who was one of Mr. Johnsons's most fervent supporters, told the Emails Alas Vine and Hitchens Podcast: We need all political talents to the right of the center to put their shoulder to what must be done for the country. The alternative, she warned, is an impious alliance of Jeremy Corbyn, the Green Party, and even an Angela Rayner resident following her resignation as Deputy Prime Minister. Going further than Mr. Farage to denounce Mr. Johnson, Zia Yusuf described him as one of the worst Prime Ministers in British history and accused him of betraying Brexit voters. Open image in the gallery Nadine Dorries was a fervent supporter of Boris Johnson ( Pennsylvania )) The reform that the politician told Sky News that the former conservative leader would never be welcome in his party. We certainly do not welcome Boris Johnson who will never happen, he said. He opened our borders. The wave of Boris, which represents millions and millions of Migrants not in the flooding EU in the country after Brexit, betrayed each person who voted Brexit. Frankly, he was one of the worst Prime Ministers of British history. The term wave Boris is used by the reform figures of the United Kingdom to describe the sharp increase in legal immigration as a result of post-Brexit visa policies introduced under Mr. Johnson from January 2021. Mr. Farage said that the defection of Ms. Dorriess was important because of her experience within the government, admitting that it is a reform of the region which currently has trouble. He added: you can ask me a lot of questions about politics and staff and everything else, but if you ask me, how are you going to do this? I can't really give you an answer, because I have no one in the senior team that has already been there before. Nadine came yesterday. Shes the first, and there will be others.

