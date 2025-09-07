Show courage, impose a price of 75% on American imports: Kejriwal Rose PM Modi Modi





It also required 11% rights on cotton imported from the United States, fixing the minimum support price and cotton supply to 2,100 rupees per 20 kg, as well as the fertilizer and seed subsidy to help Indian farmers. The former Delhi chief minister said that the 50% tariff of the United States also affected diamond workers because the Modi government fell on his knees “before President Donald Trump. The center last month said that its decision to extend the exemption from import rights to cotton until December 31 will strengthen India's position on the export markets, to rekindle orders for small and medium -sized enterprises as well as units oriented towards export. This decision comes at a time when the high prices of 50% imposed on Indian products by the United States comes into force, America being the largest export market for textile exports and clothing in the country. Kejriwal was in Gujarat to attend “Kisan Mahapanchayat” in Chotila in the Surendranagar district, which was adjourned due to heavy rains. When Trump imposed a 50% rate on India, Modi did not increase it in return, but reduced it (on cotton imports from the United States) by 11%, Kejriwal said and wondered why the PM was “lost” and weak. India is the largest world market and people here are behind Modi, said leader AAP. “The whole country is held behind Modiji. He (Trump) imposed a price of 50%, Modiji should have imposed a price of 100% on cotton. Trump should have bowed. Trump is a coward, a shy person. He had to bow against all the countries that challenged him. Close four American companies and they will be in trouble,” he said.

