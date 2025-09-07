Being possible to live 150 years as Putin and Xi Jinping say?

With the developments of biotechnology, they can continually transplant human organs and people can live more and more young, and even reach immortality, said Mircoles Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, in a conversation with its Chinese homogue, Xi Jinping, in a conversation captured by an open microphone.

Some predict that in this century, humanity can live up to 150 years, responds Xi, who has given this in the past, people have rarely reached 70 years; Today, at 70, you are a child. During a subsequent press conference, Putin insisted that modern health improvement methods, including different organ substitution surgeries, allow humanity to expect life expectancy considerably.

Putin and XI are now 72 years old.

Specialists in the science of longevity consulted by The avant-garde They consider that it is possible that the maximum extension of human life will be extended in the next DCADAS. But nothing guarantees that a significant increase in longevity is obtained and, in the event that the results are obtained, they will arrive in time for Putin and Xi to benefit from it.

And we do not understand enough aging biology, Rafael de Cabo, Director of the Department of Translation of the National Institute of EE.U. The aging and the reference of the world in this area of ​​research warns.



A cake with a 150th anniversary celebration candles (Getty Images)

Animal experiences: it is possible to prolong life

In some animals, life has already been extended in laboratory experiences. The most notable results were obtained with verses of the species C. Elegans Who generally live between two and three weeks and that in certain experiences, they have lived up to 200 days, ten times more.

In Drosfila's flies, longevity tripled, 70 days to 210 usual.

In vertebrates, the results were more modest, with increases in longevity of around 40% in fish and zebra mice, although with disparate effects depending on mouse lines. All are animals generally used in laboratory experiences.

Although these results show that it is possible to modify the longevity for which each species is programmed, it is not clear how it can be done in practice or with what results, for other species. The aging project for dogs.

Animal models are excellent for understanding the functioning of biology and generating hypotheses, but there is an insurmountable distance between the results in animal models and the results of people, warns Nick Stroustup, a specialist in the aging biology of the center of gene regulation in Barcelona in Barcelona who works with Word C. Elegans .

Callic restriction: a small appetizing strategy

Two strategies are studied to prolong life, explains Alejo Rodrguez-Fratilli, of the Receca Biomedica Institute (IRB Barcelona). One is to delay aging as much as possible; The other, in replacement therapies to replace the given components of the body.

In interventions to delay aging, it was possible to prolong the lifespan of animals with a calrical restriction, which consists in reducing food consumption of controlling what is eaten so as not to fall into malnutrition. This is obtained that the body works in slow motion, modifying metabolism in a way similar to the hibernation of certain animals (in particular, inhibiting the IGF-1 and MTOR proteins, which help to accelerate aging; and activation of the AMPK protein, which helps stop it).

But the calrica restriction is not very attractive for people and is not exempt from risks. There is a very fine line between the calical restriction and anorexia, which is a serious illness, warns Nick Stroustup. I doubt that there is a sufficient safety margin between the calrica restriction and anorexia to increase longevity with this intervention.

Rejuvenating from: without clinical trials

As an alternative to the calical restriction, the FRMACOS study which cause the same beneficial effects on the body and do not have their harmful effects.

The two main candidates at this time are the twiginwhich blocks the MTOR protein, and the metformin, which activates the AMPK. The two FRMACOS are already approved for other indications. But, as with any medication, they can have side effects and today no clinical trial has shown that they can extend their lives in healthy people.

Senoltic FRMACOS also study to eliminate senescent cells from the organism. Since these cells that accumulate with age are harmful, they should eliminate them will be beneficial. But it is necessary to demonstrate that the elimination of senescent cells is sufficient to increase longevity, because aging seems to have several causes and it is possible that it is not enough to be only on one of them.

The other candidates for the future are the new Framacos against diabetes and obesity such as semaglutida (popular ozempic) or shooting. They have a great effect on the parameters linked to aging, such as the metabolism of insulin, explains Alejo Rodrguez-Fratilli, of the IRB Barcelona. But, as is the case with rapaamycin, metformin and senolic, they have not shown that they have a use for increasing longevity, or that its advantages exceed the risks, in healthy people.

Transplant: what Putin did not understand

In the absence of effective treatments to stop aging, therapies are sought to replace the components of the body. To these therapies, Vladimir Putin El Miroles seemed to refer when he speaks of continuously transplanting human organs thanks to the developments of biotechnology.

According to this vision, the gums can be produced in the laboratory, which solves current weapons and authorizes transplants not only to sick people but also to healthy people.

If, moreover, the organs have been produced so that they are compatible for each person, it will be avoided to have to make immunosuppressive from a life as it now occurs after a transplant.

But any substitution of an RGAN is a major surgery with significant risks, especially in the elderly; We have no guarantee that the person will be better than if the transplant had not been finished, warns Nick Stroustup, from the CRG.

Another limitation is that today, we do not know how to obtain functional bodies adapted to laboratory transplants. Organnoids produced from mother cells do not have the complexity of human organs, by their enormous diversity of cells, and will not be able to replace them. It is possible that in the future they can do it, but not to be soon, Rodrguez-Fratilli Seala.

Even if some DAs are affected, we do not know if it will have to replace the organs will have a certain effectiveness in prolonging life, because aging affects the entire organism, not only the individual organs, the Stroustup. It is comparable to what is happening with an old car, where replacing the broken parts does not prevent it from continuing to be old and to have more flaws.

Young Blood: without effective tests

If aging is a systemic phenomenon that affects the whole body, complete replacement therapy should include blood. Parabiosis experiences, in which the circulatory systems of two animals are connected, have shown that the blood of young mice improves cognitive functions, muscle strength and regeneration of the liver of elderly mice, which can live around 10% ms.

These experiences indicate that the blood of young mice has a rejuvenating component and / or that of the elderly mice has aging components. In the past, some companies have started to offer young blood transfusions in the United States. But no one has managed to discover what are the rejuvenating components that can be in the blood of young animals. THE The Farmacos (FDA) agency in the United States has published a declaration In 2024, warn that young plasma is not approved to treat a pathology or to improve health and well-being and that the agency has no knowledge of clinical evidence in favor of the effectiveness of these treatments.

How much could be experienced: the limit is around 115 years

If it is not possible to increase human longevity, how can we explain that people live more and more? There is confusion between life expectancy and maximum longevity, clarifies Stroustup. Life expectancy has increased because premature mortality has been reduced, especially children. But the maximum longevity of human species has not increased. She stagnates about 115 years for older people, with a 122 -year -old RCORD for the calment of Jeanne Français.

We go to a better quality of life at advanced ages and each time there are more people who reach hundreds with good functional capacity, Seala Rafael de Cabo. With this, it can probably prolong the maximum longevity perhaps one or two or three years, not much more. For today, there is nothing that suggests that several dads can be extended.

From the perspective of Putin and Xi to reach 150 years, Nick Stroustup Seela who made me funny, I like science fiction.

For Rodrguez-Fratilli, which has demonstrated a survey published this year Nature That at 60, everyone has aging blood, if Xi and Putin think that 150 years can live with the age they are now, it is that they have evidence. For the researcher, important advances have been made in the science of longevity and it cannot be excluded that in the future, some people come to live 150 years, but Xi and Putin will not see it.