



Donald Trump was far from the comfortable borders of the UFC octagon. The howling approval that greets him in the country's university football enclaves had been replaced by something much less welcoming.

Trump entered a familiar but less hospital arena, returning to the United States Open for the first time in a decade to admire the final of men between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The presence of Trump was felt before the first service, the local start time at 2:00 am planned pushed half an hour to adapt to the presence of intensified security. While the spectators took their place inside the Arthur Ashe stadium, Trump was mixed after central land, where the US Open trophy was displayed. When he briefly appeared in front of the half empty place, the president was welcomed with a mixture of whistles and, for better or for worse, huae.

Tiktok contents

This content can also be viewed on the site it is from.

During the pre-match national anthem, Trump praised alongside the CEO of Rolex, Jean-Frederic Dufour, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, the attorney general Pam Bondi, as well as his wife Melania Trump, the Arabic granddaughter Kushner and his son Jared Kushner. When he appeared on video tables halfway from the interpretation, a mixture of hoots and noisy cheers echo inside the Caverneux stadium.

However, Alcaraz has made its way to a first set victory, Trump drawn a resolutely more negative reaction when it was shown on video advice. A certain number of individuals throughout the stadium could be seen standing and applause, but derision was close to deafen. The camera operators remained fixed on Trump, allowing him to linger on the boards while the Anners were crying. During all this time, Trump showed a sly smile.

There were reasons to believe that the reception would be even worse. After all, Trump was noisily hooked the last time he attended the open in 2015, when he was an even more rejected candidate. Now, a president of the second mandate, the assets standing among the openings, much like the electorate, have improved during the intermediate years.

Donald Trump appears on a Rolex display.

Al Bello / Getty images

