



PM Modi attended the BJP workshops as an ordinary deputy, sitting in the last row, while the party approved TPS key reforms

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BJP workshops on Sunday at the GMC Balayogi auditorium in the Parliament complex, where he sat in the last row among the other deputies while the session adopted a resolution approving the reforms of the tax on goods and services (GST) of the center. In a rare decision, Prime Minister Modi joined BJP parliamentarians as an ordinary member, seated alongside other deputies from the last row of the auditorium. The workshop supported the approval by the TPS council of pivotal reforms on September 3, which marked a major simplification of the indirect tax regime India. The new fiscal structure shrinks TPS tiles at two main prices: 5% and 18%, with a higher rate of 40% for SIN. This overhaul is aligned with the previous commitment of the Prime Ministers made during its independence address to relieve the middle class within the framework of the TPS system. The revised rates are designed to increase disposable income by reducing taxes on many essential goods and services. Articles such as grocery store, shoes, textiles, fertilizers and renewable energy products will now be subject to lower tax rates. The products formerly imposed at 12% and 28% were mainly transferred to the two main slabs, which facilitates the tax burden of households. Officials expect these changes stimulating consumption, strengthening economic growth and providing wider relief to the citizens of the middle class, as well as to accelerate the ease of doing business and supporting key sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing. The new TPS structure will take effect from September 22, aimed at offering accessibility and increased growth dynamics in the Indian economy. With the contributions of the IANs

