Nigel Farage reveals the reason why he does not want the help of Boris Johnson | Politics | News





Nigel Farage overturned calls to unite his forces to Boris Johnson as he condemned the former first ministers record on migration. Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who served under Mr. Johnson, defeated the reform on Friday and urged the two men to come together to defeat work. But Mr. Farage rejected discussions on a pact because of Mr. Johnsons's file on immigration, which led to the so-called Boris arrival. Net migration reached 906,000 during the year until June 2023, in the midst of an influx of foreign students, a peak in EU workers, in particular in the health and social care sectors and the introduction of Ukraine and Hong Kong refugee visa patterns, Office for National Statistics.

Mr. Farage said in an interview on Sunday with Laura Kuensberg: I ​​don't think it would really work. I love him personally, I have always done, he is a very entertaining guy. But I think the Boris wave was felt by millions of people. Millions of people allowed to be authorized – in Great Britain, most of whom do not even work, and cost us a fortune. This is something for which this public will never forgive him. Nadine was a Brexiteer of course herself, and she brings us the only commodity, and it is experience at government level. It is our greatest weakness. You know, you could ask me a lot of questions about politics and staff and everything else, but if you ask me, you know: “How are you going to do this?” I can't really give you an answer because I have no one in the senior team that has already been there before. Nadine came, she is the first, and there will be others. Addressing the Daily Mail, Ms. Dorries said: “If there is a desire to improve people's lives, then I think the two men could and find a way to welcome Egos from each other and coexist for the country.” Zia Yusuf reforms went further, insisting that Mr. Johnson would never be welcomed in the party. He described the former conservative leader “one of the worst Prime Ministers of British history” and accused him of betraying the voters of Brexit. “We certainly do not welcome Boris Johnson-that will never happen,” he said Sky News on Sunday morning with Trevor Phillips. “It opened our borders. The wave of Boris, which represents millions and millions of Migrants not in the flooding EU in the country after Brexit, betrayed each person who voted Brexit. “Frankly, he was one of the worst Prime Ministers in British history.” Former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick called a decade of net emigration Thursday. Former interior secretary, Suella Braverman, supported the move.

Mr. Jenrick, who resigned from Rishi Sunak's approach to legal migration, turned his fury on the immigration policies of Boris Johnson and Priti. He said: At home office, I entered a total fire of bins. I think that the system based on points created by the ministers at the time was the worst public policy of my life. Reform UK called for zero net migration. Conservative chief Kemi Badenoch on Sunday castigated the conservatives to join Nigel Farage and told others that they were free to leave if they do not support traditional and authentic conservatism. The conservative chief, putting the economy at the center of his argument to voters, said that Reform UK will aggravate the economic crisis of the UKS. Ms. Badenoch also warned that Mr. Farage wanted to increase the advantages, adding that we are the only party to talk about our means. The conservative chief marked the reform of a populist party which exploits a Labor government in free fall. When he was asked what Sir Jake Berry, Nadine Dorries, David Jones and Graham Simpson have in common, the conservative chief said: they are all the people who have decided to leave the conservative party and join the reform, which is extraordinary because the biggest problem facing our country is that the economy is in crisis and Nigel Farage will only do. He wants to increase the advantages. Were the only party to talk about living according to our means, and that's quite important. What I do is transform the conservative party into a traditional and authentic conservivism that people recognize, and that will mean making difficult decisions. I'm afraid if people don't like that, so they are welcome to leave. Ms. Badenoch rushes to revive the coasting ratings of the conservatives, the survey of the surveys putting the party on 17%. And the conservatives face an intensive threat from Nigel Farages Reform UK. The reform is questioned at around 31%. Ms. Badenoch added: Oppositions take a long time to return after historical defeats. The last opposition was 14 years, 13 and 18 years old. I was in 10 months and I have something that is very different from what the previous conservative oppositions have had, which is a challenger party that claims to be on the right. These are things that will take the time to manage. The reason why this happens and why the populist and demonstrators are doing well, it is because the government which has won a historic majority is in free fall. This time last week, Keir Starmer hadn't even started reset, and already, it's over. We have a deputy minister resigned because she did not pay 40,000 in taxes and the public is fed up. My job is now to show that the conservative party has changed under my leadership. It will take time, it will not be easy, but the path was by ensuring that we have a real plan for the government, not just announcements like the other parts, but a real delivery plan. When asked if she could continue to call the reform a part of protest when she was so far on the conservatives in the polls, Ms. Badenoch insisted: Nigel Farage himself said that people are angry with the two previous parts and he has a virgin leaf. But what I say is that it makes the same mistake as the work has done. The work said that once we have removed the Conservatives, everything will be fine. Now he says that once we delete the work and the Conservatives, everything will be fine. Always making the same mistakes not to do the real job in the opposition to understand how we solve our problems. Our economy is no longer productive. We live beyond our means. We spend more interest in debt than for education. We spend so much for well-being, health and benefits, much more than for defense. We are not in a good place. How are we going to get out of it? He has no plan. Were working on one. We have already developed policies around the borders where we know that we have made mistakes. We know that we have made mistakes but learn from them. What I see is that work and Nigel Farage make more important errors than those we have made and they will be in trouble.

