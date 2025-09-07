Donald Trump welcomed by hoots, applauding the opening of the United States after the request for censorship





The presence of Donald Trump was known at the US Open.

The president, 79, attended the final of single men at Billie Jean King Center in New York on Sunday, September 7, when he met a mixture of hua and cheers.

Trump moved away from the place where he was located in the Rolex Box to signal to those who are also present around 1:40 p.m., the local time, which caused the reaction of the crowd.

He then agitated once again, before going inside. The match, which was to start at 2:00 p.m., was delayed.

Television stations broadcasting the United States Open have already been invited not to broadcast hoots or to applaud Trump when he was assisted. The United States Tennis Association (USA), which welcomes the event, told the broadcasters of “refusing to highlight the disturbances or reactions in response to the frequentation of the presidents”, according to an email obtained by rebound.

Never miss a story register for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date on the best of what people have to offer, news of celebrities to the stories of convincing human interest.

Donald Trump at the US Open on September 7.

Matthew Stockman / Getty

The reigning champion Jannik Sinner faces Carlos Alcaraz for the September 7 match.

Alcaraz, 22, won Big at the French Open in June, but Sinner, 24, made a triumphant return and scored in Wimbledon a month later. Sinner was already beaten by Alcaraz during the 2022 quarter -finals, before winning his first title of Grand Slam and US Open.

The crosswords of the puzzler are there! How fast can you solve it? Play now!

During the single women's final one day earlier, Aryna Sabalenka won her fourth Grand Chelem, beating Amanda Anisimova in a set victory.

Sabalenka, 27, was the first player of more than a decade to win consecutive American open titles. The last person to defend their title was now retired from Serena Williams in 2014.

For more information on the US Open, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/donald-trump-greeted-by-boos-cheers-at-us-open-after-censor-request-11805024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos