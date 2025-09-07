



Last week saw a lot of activities on the International Relations Front of India, with an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Vladimir Putin of Russia and the Xi Jinping of China making the headlines on a global scale. President Donald Trump first I wondered if he had lost India and Russia in China the deepest and darkest, Before publishing a happier article on American ties.

While Trump does not hide his often evolving opinions, China is more difficult to understand. What was the point of view in China on the recent warm -up with India? An analysis of academic and journalistic articles and chatting on social networks launches three light camps.

First, opinions in China on the issue of American-Indian prices A major factor contributing to suspicion against India in the strategic business community of Chinas was the growing strategic understanding between Washington and New Delhi. The story continues below this announcement But prevailing on public criticism from India and the imposition of punitive prices of the States surprised and even shocked a section of Chinese IR researchers and analysts. They wondered what the real reasons for the United States's trade pressure on India are and how India will react. Other questions raised have been if the new India-US equation will mean better links between Asian neighbors, and if India will now give priority to SCO and BRICS on the Quad. The sweetest on the Indian camp With the one hour of Modi-Xi-Xe in Tianjin, pro-Indian scholars in China applaud not only Modi demonstrating the independence of Washington to New Delhis, but also Indians return to its foreign policy of strategic autonomy. More importantly, these scholars are now more hope that New Delhi will join Beijing to oppose the American hegemony. For many Chinese analysts, it has been a welcome change to see a section of the media managed by the State has a positive coverage of India on the first page. A popular newspaper of the English language, China Daily, welcomed the Modis PM notes in Tianjin that India and China continue strategic autonomy and an independent foreign policy, and the bilateral relationship is not subject to the influence of a third party. Citing an influential voice on China-Indre relations, Professor Liu Zongyi, director of the Center for South Asian Studies at Shanghai International Studies, the newspaper said that strategic perception remained crucial for sustained growth in links. The story continues below this announcement A widely read newspaper, China Youth Daily, has published a column by a German scholar Evan Feigenbaum, an expert in Asia in Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Feigenbaum observed, the attitude towards China now seems more friendly than towards India … From the point of view of the India, the rapprochement between the United States and China has become a nightmare. On the other hand, the Indians are aware of the capricitus of the American presidents (Trump). Therefore, they actively cultivate links with other actors. The camp of “Asian neighbors must come together” Some researchers have argued relentlessly in recent years that China and India both have to be vigilant against the Americans, who, both secretly and openly, have worked to sow discord between the two Asian neighbors and encourage antichinate feelings in India. Their [the Americans] The objective is that Professor Lan Jianxue and Lin Duo underline in a joint comment, to firmly link India to the American chariot to contain China. LAN JIANXUE is the director of the Institute of Studies in Asia-Pacific to the Influential Beijing Foreign Policy, China Institute of International Studies (CIIS). The “constant vigilance” camp On the other hand, there are researchers in China who do not want the government to give India the benefit of the doubt. In a recent article, Li Guangman, a popular foreign columnist for Chinese digital and social media, warned the nation of being very vigilant and strengthening precautions against India. The article Lis has been titled are we stupid to help India develop infrastructure and industrialization? Li added that India did more harm than good to China, and that since Russia recommended membership in Indias SCO, the group had become essentially useless. The story continues below this announcement During the day, the Prime Minister arrived in Tianjin, Xie Chao, a teacher specializing in Chinese relations with India at the prestigious Fudan University in Shanghai, wrote a chronicle strongly formulated in a popular digital daily. A major external factor stimulates India change in Chinese policy is the full failure of the American-Chinese alliance strategy, Xie said. Previously, India had cooperated with the Indo-Pacific USS strategy in exchange for technological support and international status, but prevails over transactional diplomacy completely disrupted this model, noted Xie Chao. Finally, it is significant that popular opinion in China, especially on dynamic Chinese social media, has become hostile in India. Many seem to believe that India intends to use this sudden rapprochement with China as a lever effect to counter American tariff pressure on India. On WeChat and Weibo Chinas, two main social media platforms, a dominant trend was to be careful about improving relations with India. Many Chinese have the opinion that if the United States makes concessions, India can go back to it. In the comments section of Digital Guancha.CN, based in Shanghai, widely broadcast among the urban intelligentsia, a Chinese reader commented: Modi does not visit China but attends the SCO summit. China should not be fooled to think that India will become friendly with it simply because it was the victim of intimidation by the United States. The story continues below this announcement Hemant Adlakha teaches Chinese at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. He is also Vice-President and Honorary Stock Exchange, Institute of Chinese Studies (ICS), Delhi.

