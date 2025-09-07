Johnson cannot join the reform that he has let in too many migrants enter

Nigel Farage said he would not let Boris Johnson join Reform UK because the former conservative Prime Minister has left too many immigrants.

The chief of the reform acknowledged that a lack of government experience was his greatest weakness of the parties but rejected the suggestions of his last defector that he should team up with Johnson.

Nadine Dorries, who was secretary of culture under Johnson, became the latest former curator to join Farages Party at the reform conference last week, where he greeted his experience in the government.

Nigel Farage was joined by Nadine Dorries, who defeated the reform, on stage at the party conference in Birmingham Bridget Catterall / Alamy

She was one of the most faithful supporters of Johnsons and resigned from Parliament to Fury from conservative deputies who ousted her as Prime Minister. Dorries told The Mail on Sunday that only one very, very small number of curators would be welcome In the reform, but said that a kind of accommodation should be reached between Farage and Johnson.

If there is a desire to improve people's lives, then I think the two men could and find a way to adapt to the ego and coexist for the country, she said.

We need all political talents to the right of the center to put their shoulder to what should be done for the country.

However, Farage said that Johnson would not be forgiven for an immigration system based on points after Brexit which saw a net migration to a record of 906,000 in 2023, nicknamed the Boriswave by right -wing criticism.

Power the Nigel Farage Show vibes. And alcohol, of course

I love him personally, I have always done, he is a very entertaining guy, but I think Boriswave was felt by millions of people, said Farage to the BBCS Sunday with Laura Kuensberg.

Millions of people are authorized in Great Britain, most of which do not even work and cost us a fortune. This is something for which this public will never forgive him.

However, Farage said that Dorries brings us the only goods, and it is experience at the government level. It is our greatest weakness.

The party facing questions about how it could reduce taxes while increasing expenses and ending the short passages within two weeks, Farage has recognized: if you ask me, how are you going to do this? I can't really give you an answer, because I have no one in the senior team that has already been there before.

Farage says that the reform would stop the arrivals of small boats in the United Kingdom Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images

But he insisted that other former experienced ministers would join dorries and said that he had started to be more qualified and would continue to do so.

Kemi Badenoch, the conservative chief, accused the farage of intellectual inconsistency in the recruitment of dorries, which supervised the introduction of the online security law that the reform has attacked several times.

The conservatives have excluded an agreement with Farage and Badenoch said that the biggest problem that our country is confronted with is that the economy is in crisis and that Nigel Farage will only widen things. She said that spending control would mean making difficult decisions. I'm afraid if people don't like that, so they are welcome to leave.

Anna Turley, new president of the party of the party, said: Nigel Farage has no plan for Great Britain. Now he admitted that he did not trust that his team is able to provide a plan if he had one.