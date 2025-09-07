Politics
Johnson cannot join the reform that he has let in too many migrants enter
Nigel Farage said he would not let Boris Johnson join Reform UK because the former conservative Prime Minister has left too many immigrants.
The chief of the reform acknowledged that a lack of government experience was his greatest weakness of the parties but rejected the suggestions of his last defector that he should team up with Johnson.
Nadine Dorries, who was secretary of culture under Johnson, became the latest former curator to join Farages Party at the reform conference last week, where he greeted his experience in the government.
Nigel Farage was joined by Nadine Dorries, who defeated the reform, on stage at the party conference in Birmingham
Bridget Catterall / Alamy
She was one of the most faithful supporters of Johnsons and resigned from Parliament to Fury from conservative deputies who ousted her as Prime Minister. Dorries told The Mail on Sunday that only one very, very small number of curators would be welcome In the reform, but said that a kind of accommodation should be reached between Farage and Johnson.
If there is a desire to improve people's lives, then I think the two men could and find a way to adapt to the ego and coexist for the country, she said.
We need all political talents to the right of the center to put their shoulder to what should be done for the country.
However, Farage said that Johnson would not be forgiven for an immigration system based on points after Brexit which saw a net migration to a record of 906,000 in 2023, nicknamed the Boriswave by right -wing criticism.
Power the Nigel Farage Show vibes. And alcohol, of course
I love him personally, I have always done, he is a very entertaining guy, but I think Boriswave was felt by millions of people, said Farage to the BBCS Sunday with Laura Kuensberg.
Millions of people are authorized in Great Britain, most of which do not even work and cost us a fortune. This is something for which this public will never forgive him.
However, Farage said that Dorries brings us the only goods, and it is experience at the government level. It is our greatest weakness.
The party facing questions about how it could reduce taxes while increasing expenses and ending the short passages within two weeks, Farage has recognized: if you ask me, how are you going to do this? I can't really give you an answer, because I have no one in the senior team that has already been there before.
Farage says that the reform would stop the arrivals of small boats in the United Kingdom
Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images
But he insisted that other former experienced ministers would join dorries and said that he had started to be more qualified and would continue to do so.
Kemi Badenoch, the conservative chief, accused the farage of intellectual inconsistency in the recruitment of dorries, which supervised the introduction of the online security law that the reform has attacked several times.
The conservatives have excluded an agreement with Farage and Badenoch said that the biggest problem that our country is confronted with is that the economy is in crisis and that Nigel Farage will only widen things. She said that spending control would mean making difficult decisions. I'm afraid if people don't like that, so they are welcome to leave.
Anna Turley, new president of the party of the party, said: Nigel Farage has no plan for Great Britain. Now he admitted that he did not trust that his team is able to provide a plan if he had one.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/article/reform-nigel-farage-boris-johnson-migrants-l9c02pwcx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Weighing the possibility of Xi Jinping and Putin
- Trump's United States's open visit has led to hoots, long security lines
- 'Everyone is Karyakarta': PM Modi is sitting in the last row in Sansad Karyashala in Delhi, delighted Kishan shares the photo
- Size 3.2 earthquakes near Blazanton, Alamida Province, California, USA
- Water announcing Rlyx to Peshawar on Imran was reactive
- Donald Trumps Us Us Open Appearance attracts a mixed reaction, causes delay
- Russia, China, India joins India against Kim against Trump in Beijing
- Russia attacks Kyiv government building
- No. 13 Gorillas Fall to No. 19 Bronchos, 27-24
- The three British kills killed in the Funicular Lisbon, say Portuguese police BBC News
- Trump could meet Xi Jinping during the October visit to South Korea for the Apec summit
- Donald Trump arrives at US Open Mens Final to Cheers and Boos after the broadcasters asked not to show any reactions