Donald Trump arrives at US Open Mens Final to Cheers and Boos after the broadcasters asked not to show any reactions

Donald Trump arrived at the US Open in New York for the final of male singles, his first appearance in the tournament in a decade, after the organizers asked the broadcasters to refrain from showing any reaction or disruption of the president's attendance.

Trump entered the Arthur Ashe stadium in his native queens at 1:45 p.m. Sunday to watch Carlos Alcaraz confront Jannik Sinner, where he was encountered by a mixture of cheers and hoots.

“Flight to the tennis center right now. Well, he is just landing. Should be an excellent match!” He posted on Truth Social de Air Force One.

Due to additional security measures in place for the arrival of the presidents, the match was delayed by 30 minutes.

Open image in the gallery

(Getty Images)

Due to the security measures in place and to ensure that fans have more time to go to their seats, we pushed the start time today at 2:30 p.m., said a statement from the United States Tennis Association.

Before Trump's attendance, the USTA requested disseminated coverage to refrain from presenting any disturbance or reaction in response to the presence of presidents in any capacity whatsoever.

Open image in the gallery

Donald Trump arrives to attend the last male tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy on the last day of the American tennis tournament. The arrival of the presidents encountered a mixture of cheers and hoots (AFP via Getty Images)

The president, whose approval rating was 40% at the end of July and in mid-August according to the Reuters / Ipsos polls, is unpopular in his native New York, a democratic bastion.

Born in Queens, where the tournament takes place every year, Trump was a regular visitor to the US Open, assistant as a real estate tycoon of the New York region and, later, star of reality TV. He was usually seated in the Balcony Suites during night matches and was frequently shown on video screens of the arenas.

His last appearance at the tournament took place in 2015, a few months after the launch of his presidential campaign, during which he was also hué.

Open image in the gallery

The US secret service agents raising custody, before US President Donald Trump, attended the last game of the US Open outside the Arthur Ashe stadium in the New York Queens district (Reuters)

Open image in the gallery

The president entered the Arthur Ashe stadium in his native queen on Sunday at 2 p.m. to watch Carlos Alcaraz confront Jannik Sinner. Flying over the tennis center right now. Land well. Should be an excellent match! He posted on Truth Social d'Air Force One (Reuters)

In recent months, Trump has attended major sporting events such as the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the club World Cup in New Jersey, where he was strangely on stage for Chelasas Trophy Lift, and Daytona 500 in Florida.

Although the crowd may have expressed his dissatisfaction with the presence of Trumps, the finalist Alcaraz said that seeing him was a privilege, and it was great for tennis to have the president in the final.

More follows …

