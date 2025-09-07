



US President Donald Trump is preparing to visit South Korea at the end of October for the APEC summit, where a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is in discussion. Translections can also cover trade, defense and regional diplomacy with North Korea. Date published – September 7, 2025, 08:33 am Washington: President Donald Trump and his main advisers are preparing silently to go to South Korea in October for the Rally of Ministers of Trade in Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC) where he could meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, CNN reported that officials of the Trump administration. US administration officials said on Saturday that there had been serious discussions on a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC, but no firm plan is in place. The summit, which will be held in the city of Gyeongju between the end of October and early November, is considered a key opportunity for Trump to meet President XI. During a telephone call last month, XI invited Trump and his wife to visit China, an invitation that the American president did the same thing, although no date was set. Details are still finalized and it is not clear if the American president can add other stops during the trip. The officials said that the Trump administration also considered it as an opportunity for the president to win more economic investments in the United States something that was a key objective of his recent trips abroad, including during his trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. “A visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration,” a White House official told CNN. Other objectives include emphasis on discussions on trade, defense and civilian nuclear cooperation, said the official. Trump's presence in the region could also put him in a position to sit once again with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, although Kim is witnessing it is always a question. Officials say that more attention is paid to the organization of a potential meeting with XI. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung invited Trump to attend the APEC summit while meeting him last week and suggested that the setting could give Trump the opportunity to meet Kim, said familiar sources with talks. While addressing journalists earlier on Saturday, Trump told Lee that he was ready to meet Kim. “I'm going to do it, and we will have discussions. He would like to meet me,” Trump said to the North Korean chief. “We can't wait to meet him, and we will improve relationships.” The expected trip of the American president to South Korea arrives at a tenuous moment in his relationship with Xi and Kim. XI welcomed Kim, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Beijing this week – a Trump rally was quick to criticize several times despite his frequent proclamations that he has strong personal ties with each of the leaders. The meeting was in collaboration with the military parade of China, a significant demonstration of its arms capacities.

