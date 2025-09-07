Donald Trumps Us Us Open Appearance attracts a mixed reaction, causes delay





Flushing Meadows, President of NY, Donald Trump, made his first appearance in the United States in a decade Sunday, adding to a series of interactions with major sporting events during his second term.

Trump came out of a prominent suite to a mixed reaction of fans less than an hour before the start of the match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. He applauded and signaled the tip of his brand to the crowd. Some fans have applauded and took photos while others have hooked the president before entering the future.

Trump reappeared at the front of the suite before the presentation of the American national anthem. He applauded while fans continued their mixed reactions. He underlined a spectator who wore a Make America Grand hat again.

During the star banner, Trump was shown on the greeting of the video advice, which prompted hoots and combined acclamations that drowned the anthem until the video advice returned to court.

Trump, sitting just above the rail of his suite with a row of yellow flowers and the championship trophy on his left, was joined by several key members of his administration, with labels of names on the chairs of his advisor Jared Kushner, the Attorney General Pam Bondi, the press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the head of the house of the Middle East.

Before the match, Trump posted on Truth Social to say that he was flying above the tennis center, before issuing two other messages on windmills and war in the Middle East. Before leaving the White House for New York for the tournament, he told journalists that he did not threaten Chicago when he said he would use the army to clean the city.

President Donald Trump, the American special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US prosecutor Pam Bondi are watching as participants are trying to take selfies. (Images Kevin Dietsch / Getty)

His appearance at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center through a large part of the match was that of a high -level spectator, although with a giant entourage, a dedicated press basin and an ability to cause noisy and polarizing reactions.

When Alcaraz won the first set, the video table inside Ashe showed Trump. The hoots and some cheers got up while Trump blocked the words, thank you. He raised his left fist and a fan in front of him, standing on the hall, pointed out towards the president. The cacophonic roars lasted almost 30 seconds before the video advice passes to other celebrities, including singer Shaggy and actors Kevin Hart, Dakota Fanning and Michael J. Fox.

After the second set, some fans cluttered the edges of Trumps following the inner hall, taking photos and some that even conversed with him directly with a smile. Please take your seats, chair referee James Keothavong told fans while Sinner and Alcaraz were preparing to play again. With Alcaraz leading 3-0 in the third, Trump entered the suite during the change, about an hour and a half in the match. He returned when Alcaraz appeared about to win the championship.

The appearance of Trumps has moved several elements of an event which is already a magnet for celebrities, world leaders and tennis fans.

Uniform members of the secret service bearing tactical vests entered inside and outside the Billie Jean King Tennis Center complex several hours before the match. An additional layer of screening for the Arthur Ashe stadium, the Court of Spectacle which can accommodate around 24,000 people, has made blocked lines and a safety experience similar to the management of the doors of an airport.

The slowdown led the organizers to push the last minute to 30 minutes from its start of origin at 2 p.m., forcing the athletes to adjust their preparations. And almost an hour after the start of their duel, the fans still flowed in the stadium after being stuck outside, welcomed beyond the safety doors with a commemorative US Open Blue hat.

(Images Kevin Dietsch / Getty)

Trump's tunes and cheers after the first set were not presented on ABC, which released the final and was on a commercial break when the president was shown on the dashboard.

The United States Tennis Association, which organizes the US Open, asked the broadcasters to temper any reaction to Trump, saying in a service note examined by athletics that it would be shown on the flows during the festivities before the match, which included the American national anthem.

We ask all broadcasters to refrain from presenting any disruption or reaction in response to the presence of presidents in any capacity whatsoever, said the USTA in the memo.

ESPN, which produced the broadcast and as ABC belongs to Disney, refused official comments. A person informed the ESPNS plans, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not responsible for managing production, said that he was planning to show Trump and recognize his presence as he would usually do during sporting events, and cover the game on the field as usual.

When television came back from the first set, commentators did not recognize the moment with Trump and rather started talking about Sinner could set up a return.

Trump with the CEO of Rolex, Jean-Frederic Dufour. (Images Clive Brunskill / Getty)

Trump was invited to the US Open by Rolex, the supervisory company and sponsor of many tennis events, according to a person informed of the invitation. The person spoke under the cover of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak publicly about the arrangement. While Trump arrived in the future, he stood with Jean-Frederic Dufour, the director general of Rolex.

It was the first appearance at the Grand Chelem tournament since 2015, when he was a candidate for the presidency a year before winning his first mandate. He was hoa then in a quarter -final match between Venus and Serena Williams.

Before moving into politics, Trump frequently attended the opening of the United States. He had a sequel to the tournament for almost two decades and abandoned him in 2017, the first year of his first mandate.

Trump was a presence in the sports world during his second term. After his victory in the November elections, Trumps First major appearance very publicized outside his residence Mar-A-Lago in Florida, attended a UFC fight in New York, alongside members of his administration, notably Robert F. Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard and the billionaire Elon Musk.

Trump, as well as his daughter Ivanka Trump, attended the Super Bowl Lix in February between the Chiefs of Philadelphia and Kansas City, where he left at halftime. Trump is also an ardent supporter of Liv Golf, where his golf course, the Trump National Doral in Miami, is organizing an event on the calendar of leagues.

He also attended the final of the FIFA club World Cup in June, where he presented the trophy in Chelsea, the first League tournament champion. In December, Trump should attend the draw of the World Cup with the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, at Kennedy Center in Washington, DC

Sinner and Alcaraz are the two best players on the ATP tour. Not only does the US Open title on the line, but also the world's n ° 1 ranking.

When he was asked to play in front of Trump, Alcaraz said it was a privilege to have the American president supporting the match, adding that he would try not to think about his presence when the game started.

Matthew Futterman and Richard Desthes contributed to this report.

(Top Photo: Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)

