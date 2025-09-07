



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted in the last row of Sansad Karyashala, the National Deputies of the Democratic Alliance (NDA) workshop in Delhi on Sunday. Bharatiya janta party mp of Gorakhpur and actor Ravi Kishan, shared an image, greeting it like the strength of the BJP. “”

In the photo, PM Modi was seen by listening to the presentations and the organized program carefully.

Each worker here is an organization, added Kishan in the position.

PM Modi has also published on the workshop on its handle X.

What is PM Modi said “Assisted to” Sansad Karyashala “in the GMC Balayogi auditorium in Delhi. MP colleagues from all India and other senior leaders have exchanged precious perspectives on various questions. In our party, platforms like” Sansad Karyashala “are important”, are forums of excellent forums to learn from each other and deliver “Said PM Modid, PM said in a post and deliberately on how we can serve people,” said PM Modi.

The first session of the workshop included a special mention of the Prime Minister's vision on TPS.

Sansad Karyashala The Sansad Karyashala was a two -day workshop organized by the Bharatiya Janata party for deputies to share their opinions on a diverse range of questions.

The first day of the session started at 11 a.m. with two sessions carried out. The first session, “towards a developed India”, saw the participation of various party leaders, notably Kamlesh Paswan, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Bansuri Swaraj and Hemang Joshi.

The second session was on the subject of “the effective use of social media by deputies”, with several leaders, notably Jyotirmoy Mahato, CP Joshi, Atul Gagga, Sangeeta Yadav and others speaking on the issue.

The Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, also presented a proposal concerning the reform of the TPS, which was supported by all the deputies of the party. In the proposal, Prime Minister Modi was thanked for TPS reform, according to reports from the news agency invoking sources.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/everyone-is-karyakarta-pm-modi-sits-in-last-row-at-sansad-karyashala-in-delhi-ravi-kishan-shares-photo-11757256777999.html

