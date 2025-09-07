



New York President (AP), Donald Trump, was hooked loudly in the US Open men final on Sunday, where additional security caused by his visit led to lines long for many people to miss the start of the game, even after the organizers delayed it.

Bearing a long -lasting costume and a red tie, Trump briefly emerged from his suite about 45 minutes before the start of the match and heard a mixture of huae and cheers from an Arthur Ashe stadium which was still mainly empty. No announcement proceeded to appear, and it was raw enough for some in the crowd to miss it.

Trump is reappeared to more hoots in front of the national anthem. Standing in salvation, the president was briefly shown on the big screens of the Arenas during the anthem, and offered a sly smile that briefly made the boos stronger.

When the anthem was finished, the Republican underlined a small group of supporters sitting nearby, then sat on the balcony of suites to watch the match carefully. He mainly did not applaud, even following major points that energized the rest of the crowd while the Spains Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner of Italy.

Trump was again shown on the big screen after the end of the first set and aroused a roar of stronger huts and piercing whistles. He raised his left fist in salvation when the noise continued in the stadium, which, with a capacity of 24,000, is one of the most important in tennis.

The president later returned inside the suite, where he was seen sitting at a table with family members and seemed to eat, but he was back at his headquarters shortly before the match match. The cameras briefly lit Trump when Alcaraz celebrated, but his reaction to the conclusion was as silent as it was throughout the match. This time there was also a small reaction of the crowd.

The organizers postponed the start of the match half an hour to give people more time to go through improved screening points recalling security at airports. However, thousands of increasingly frustrated fans have remained outside at the start of the match. Many seats, especially those of the upper rows, have remained empty for almost an hour.

The secret services have published a statement saying that Trump's protection required a complete effort and noting that he could have contributed to delays for the participants.

We sincerely thank each fan for their patience and understanding, he said.

Trump attended the final as a guest of Rolex, despite the imposition of steep prices in the country of origin of Swiss watchmakers. The US Tennis Association has also tried to limit the negative reaction to the presence of Trumps on the national television ABCS, saying in a press release before the start of the game: we regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from presenting off -course disturbances.

However, Trump reactions did not ultimately constitute great disturbances.

Going to the US Open was the last example of Trump having built most of his second mandates for interior trips to attend major sporting events rather than taking the road to make political announcements or respond to the kind of large gatherings which he thus submitted as a candidate.

Since his return to the White House in January and before Sunday US Open Swing, Trump has gone to the Super Bowl in New Orleans and Daytona 500, as well as to UFC fights in Miami and Newark, New Jersey, the NCAA Jersey NCAA Championships. Some of these crowds applauded him, but people hooked her at other events.

The president accepted the Rolex invitation despite his administration imposing a huge price of 39% on Swiss products. It is more than 2,1/2 times higher than levies from the European Union property exported to the United States and almost four times higher than on British exports to the United States

The White House refused to comment on Trump by accepting an invitation from business customers to the tournament, but the president had few scruples on the borders between political decisions and political policy efforts to increase the profits of his family business. HES relentlessly promoted its cryptocurrency interests and its luxury golf properties, and even announced that the United States would host the group of 20 summit in December 2026 in its Doral Golf Resort in Florida.

On Sunday, no big street protest against Trump could be seen in the main stadium of tournaments. But the participants also avoided the wearing of one of the Republicans' signatures make America again of the caps.

A 58 -year -old tennis fan from Turin, Italy, came from her home in the Boston region to watch the final and said that when she bought an American open cap, she went with a fuchsia, so that he was not confused with the darker color of the Maga hats.

I took care not to get the red, said the fan, who refused to give his name because of the rules of his employers to be cited publicly.

Among those who frequent Trump were the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, the attorney general Pam Bondi, the secretary of the treasure Scott Bessent, the special envoy Steve Witkoff and Susie Wiles, the chief of staff of the White House. Trump spent various games of the match engaged in a conversation with many of those around him.

Elsewhere in the crowd, there were a series of celebrities, some of which publicly supported the president of the time, Kamala Harris, in last year's elections. Among them were Pink, Bruce Springsteen and Shonda Rhimes. In pre-match interviews presented on large stadium screens with Martha Stewart and Jon Hamm, the questions posed in tennis and pop culture and not to asset and politics.

The president was nevertheless sufficiently excited by his trip to tell journalists on Air Force One during the flight to New York when the plane flew over the Ashe stadium, although the covered roof prevented those inside from reacting.

Trump was once a pillar of the United States, but had not participated since he was hooked in a quarterfinals in September 2015, months after launching his first presidential campaign.

The Trump organization formerly controlled its own American Open suite, which was adjacent to the stadium television broadcasting stand, but suspended it in 2017, during the first year of Trumps' first mandate. The family business is now led by Trumps sons with their father in the White House.

Trump was born in Queens, the House of the US Open, and for decades was a real estate magnate from the New York region and, later, a reality TV star. Attending the tournament before being a politician, he was generally seated in his companies' balcony during night matches and was frequently shown on video screens of the arenas.

