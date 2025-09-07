Weighing the possibility of Xi Jinping and Putin

The subject of eternal life through organ transplantation appeared when Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed it with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a military parade in Beijing, China, some time ago. Thanks to an interpreter, Putin said that human organs can be transplanted several times.

“Thus, a person may seem younger,” added Putin, “and can even reach immortality.” In response to this discussion, Xi pointed out: “Some people predict that during this century, humans could be able to live up to 150 years.”

Cited by Reuters, Putin confirmed discussions to journalists in Beijing. He said various progress in modern health methods allow humans to have considerably increased life expectancy. “Including treatments, even surgeries such as organ transplants,” he said.

Organ transplantation is not a new phenomenon in the medical world. In Indonesia, transplants have already been carried out on several individuals, including a renal transplant. The functioning of renal transplantation is carried out to improve health, quality of life and the prognosis of patients with renal failure.

Citing data from the Social Security Agency for Health (BPJs Kesehatan), there were 132 renal transplant procedures carried out in 2024. This number represents an increase of 43% compared to the previous year. Renal transplantation is considered to be the most ideal treatment compared to other therapies for chronic kidney patients, because it allows patients to have a better quality of life and life expectancy.

Repeated transplants

However, what happens if organ transplantation is carried out several times? Quoting the BBC, the efforts to prolong a person's life by organ transplantation still has limits. An organ has a certain lifespan to stay viable for its recipient.

This quality depends on the health of the donor and the beneficiary, as well as their lifestyles. A study by the Journal of Medical Economics revealed that the average lifespan of a liver is 20 years, while a heart is 15 years, and a lung is about 10 years.

Efforts to increase life expectancy through organ transplantation still have limits.

From the conversation between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the transplantation of organs in question can even be carried out several times. The question is what is the level of security if the transplantation is carried out several times?

Make a transplant on a single type of organ drives only once includes significant risks. Transplantation is classified as a major surgery that can be risky. After the operation, the organ beneficiary must take the organ rejection drugs called immunosuppressants for life.

Under certain conditions, organ rejection can still occur even if the organ beneficiary has taken medication. This can happen because the immune system tries to reject the new body, which is perceived as a “foreign object”. If the transplantation is carried out on several occasions, the associated risks may be greater.

An immunopathology expert at the Roslin Institute of the University of Edinburgh, Professor Neil Mabbot, believes that humans have a maximum lifespan of around 125 years. The oldest person ever recorded was a Frenchwoman by the name of Jeanne Calment, who lived at the age of 122 from 1875 to 1997.

According to him, the damaged and sick organs can be replaceable, but the body as a whole will continue to weaken with age. “We become less effective in responding to infections. The body also becomes more fragile, vulnerable to injury and difficult to recover,” he said.

Transplantation carried out at advanced age can also trigger stress and trauma of the effects of the functioning of transplantation. This condition may still be exacerbated by the use of immunosuppressive drugs.

Consequently, Mabbot said that an individual should focus more on maintaining their health as best as possible rather than focusing solely on prolonged life. Living a long life but suffering from various diseases due to aging and frequently hospitalized for tissue transplants is not considered a pleasant option to continue in old age.