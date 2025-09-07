Boris Johnson would never be welcome in the reform, explains the party leader

The reform of the head of politics Zia Yusuf said that Boris Johnson would never be welcome in his party.

He described the former conservative leader one of the worst Prime Ministers in British history and accused him of betraying Brexit voters.

We certainly do not welcome Boris Johnson who will never happen, he said NewsS Sunday morning with Trevor Phillips.

He opened our borders. The wave of Boris, which represents millions and millions of Migrants not in the flooding EU in the country after Brexit, betrayed each person who voted Brexit.

Frankly, he was one of the worst Prime Ministers of British history.

The Way Boris Wave is used by the figures for the United Kingdom reform to describe the sharp increase in legal immigration as a result of post-Brexit visa policies introduced under Johnson from January 2021.

Reform the British leader Nigel Farage He was asked if he wanted Johnson to join the party, he said: “I don't think it would really work, in one way or another.”

He added: I think the wave of Boris, and I love him personally, I have always done, he is a very entertaining guy, but I think that the Boris wave was felt by millions of people.

Millions of authorized people, authorized to Great Britain, most of whom, by the way, do not even work and cost us a fortune. This is something for which this public will never forgive him.

Meanwhile, Farage admitted that the greatest weakness of its parts is experience at the government level.

He said that the former secretary for culture Nadine Dorries brings us that the only goods were very short and it is experience at the government level After defeating the conservatives.

Farage said: this is our greatest weakness. You could ask me a lot of questions about politics and staff and everything else, but if you ask me, how are you going to do this? I can't really give you an answer, because I have no one in the senior team that has already been there before.

Nadine came yesterday. Shes the first, and there will be others.

Anna Turley, Labor Party The president, responding to Farages comments, said: Nigel Farage has no plan for Great Britain. Now he admitted that he did not trust that his team is able to provide a plan if he had one.

I do not know that the answers will not solve the problems with which the country faces. And put yourself forward for a high function while admitting that your team is not suitable for patriotism is not patriotism, its selfishness. “”

And Conservative party President Kevin Hollinrake said that an alliance with Reform UK will not occur.

Asked about the call of dorries to Johnson and Farage to UNIR, the conservative president told Sky News on Sunday morning with Trevor Phillips: I am always interested in what Nadine has to say. But I do not agree with a lot that she says. I don't agree with that either.

Of course, listen, Nigel Farage Reform is a very good raidmatazz. Interesting to see everything that is happening on stage. Well, it is a few days, but the reality is that there was no mention, no mention that it is, how they will fill their own black hole of 140 billion per year and put this in context as you know, Trevor, there is already a deficit in the country because of the work actions.

But 130 billion per year. So, you are talking about expenses, nearly $ 300 billion per year more than the taxes. It is simply impossible.