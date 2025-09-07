



The crowd reacts while Donald Trump arrives at US Open

President Donald Trump was welcomed by the crowd when he arrived in the last male match of the US Open.

Resistance takes many forms.

Sometimes his people leave the street to protest, as they did this weekend in Chicago and his suburbs. Sometimes its governors come together to ensure that their citizens have access to vaccines that have been completely verified, such as the governors of California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

And sometimes, his ABC and ESPN not dying the full choir of the huts that occurred when the President of the United States was presented on Sunday at the US Open.

American tennis associations are asking for the broadcasters to refrain from presenting any disruption of the president's attendance in any capacity “was an embarrassment. It is not North Korea or Russia, and it is not ABCS, ESPNS or any other work of broadcaster for the president of the stroke, Donald Trumps Ego.

ABC and ESPN refused Kowtow. Although they did not linger on Trump when it was shown during the national anthem before the men's final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, they did not film the reaction to him either. The tunes and catcals, resounding in the Arthur Ashe stadium, were clearly audible.

ABC broadcast the match while ESPN overcome it on its application.

It is important to refuse to bow to authoritarian requests, whether they come from the White House or a sports director. If Trump chooses to go to the US Open, his fair game for ABC and ESPN to show the reaction of the public. Just like in 2000, when the president of the time, Bill Clinton, left.

Suggesting the opposite was entirely inappropriate by the USTA and, worse, was used to eclipse the anticipation of the last meeting of what has become tennis according to the great rivalry. Instead of talking about Sinner and Alcaraz, the accent before the match was on the attempted clumsy censorship of the Ustas.

ABC and ESPNS refuses to prevail over the sugar which prevails over the reception was also important for another reason.

The assets Most pure and hard supporters often get their news from Outletts Fox News and X, to name two who consider the facts as a drawback. These people are nourished with a regular lies on Trump and his most horrible policies and ideas, giving them a world vision that does not reflect reality.

These people are said that Chicago is the capital of the murder of the world, prices have dropped and manufacturing jobs return to the United States. This toxic propaganda stew also serves to create the illusion that Trump is extremely popular, appreciated by all, except unpleasant Libs.

None of this is true, of course. Chicagos' homicide levels are not even in the top 20 American cities and crime has dropped. The prices remain stubbornly high and retailers begin to say that they will have to further increase prices due to Trumps prices. The latest job report, published on September 5, has shown a loss of 12,000 manufacturing jobs, continuing a drop for the year.

And the survey after the survey shows that more people disapprove of both Trump and his policies than to approve them.

Anything that can unravel the supporters of Trump Bubble in disinformation is a good thing. Hearing Trump laughing loudly for a few seconds during the open broadcast of the United States may not break the fever. But that could make his supporters wonder why. Especially if they already feel disappointed by their growing grocery bills or prevail over the refusal to release Epstein files.

A clip of a few seconds from a president hoa on an open American broadcast should not be a big problem. But so many railings have been erased by Trump and his servants, and obey the USTAS would have been one more. Good for ABC and ESPN for recognizing this.

