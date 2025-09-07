“EK BAAR AAP GST DEKH LO”: PM Modi's boost inaugurated the largest TPS reform in 8 years

EK BAAR AAP Time Dekh Lo! – The sweet boost of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman In December of last year, launched the start of a gigantic exercise to revise the tax regime on tangled goods and services. And the final result is a significantly simplified system with lower tax rates and easier compliance for businesses.

Sitharaman, who, with his team, began to work to identify anomalies in the current four-level structure and the compliance problems faced by companies, again recalled the Prime Minister when she prepared the budget for the 2025-26 financial year. “AAP GST Ke Upar Kar Rahi Ho Na Kaam?” Modi had wondered.

His discussion with the Prime Minister led Sitharaman to start working on everything in TPS – not just prices and tax panels, but how to make the regime more friendly for businesses, especially small and medium -sized enterprises.

In an interview with PTI, Sitharaman recalled the parallel works that occurred – from the revision of the indirect tax regime to ensure that Backend software is ready to implement the massive change in research.

“Even before the last meeting of the TPS council, which occurred in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan (in December 2024), the Prime Minister called me and said: 'EK Baar AAP GST Dekh Lo. Dit.

Shortly after, during the discussion on income tax relief measures described in the budget, Modi reminded him again: “AAP GST Ke Upar Kar Rahi Ho Na Kaam (you work on TPS, right?)”. What was useful was the work of a group of ministers on various TPS problems in recent years and a half. “What I decided after having heard of the Prime Minister is (it is time for us, now that eight years are finished, to have a thorough examination of everything in the TPS, not only prices, not only in the number of slabs, but also to look at it from the point of view of the way a business, small or average will approach on this subject,” she said.

Classification problems – such as different tax rates on salted popcorn and caramel and cream with cream imposed at higher rates while boys and cream attracting much lower taxes separately – and rates have been examined.

“Thus, since February 1, 2025, until May 15, we continued to do this study, to revise, etc.”, she said.

“In mid-May, when I finished with the first cup, I went to the Prime Minister (and) told him that we were somewhere near a formulation, which can be a proposal and I asked him to give me time so that I could have him informed. He gave me time. I informed him.”

The final decision on the changes in the TPS has resumed with the TPS Council, led by the Minister of Finance of the Union and includes representatives of all the States and the territories of the Union.

Sitharaman said that once large contours had been agreed, it has been decided that this should be the proposal of the central government to the group of ministers of six different states which was responsible for looking at the rationalization of rates before running for the complete body council.

“We therefore wanted to clearly indicate that we respect everything that the Goms have done, but here is a proposal exclusively from the center, which is a third party partner of the Council,” she said.

The GOM began to examine the issue. A separate group of ministers who envisaged the Sunset clause for remuneration, which is currently levied from sin and luxury products to create a corpus to finance states deficits resulting from the merger of central samples and TPS states from July 2017, also participated in the deliberation of the GOM on rationalization of rates to reach a global decision, she said.

Then, the rationalization of the GOM rates, which began under the former chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Somappa Bomma, was then led by the deputy minister -chief of Bihar, Samrat Chaudhary, followed the center's proposal.

The GOM supported the proposal to leave 12% and 28% of TPS slabs and have only two to 5% for products for common use and 18% for everything else. A third rate of 40% has been reserved for a small list of SIN products and ultra-luxury items.

“Then, (Gom), they made a decision that it is better that it is all placed in the Council itself, rather than so that they could enter the proposal. Then, all of this came to the Council, and the Council made a decision on September 3 on the lines of the center proposal,” she said.

Sitharaman has described the revision TPS a “popular reform” which will benefit each family, strengthen consumption and strengthen the economy. The 140 crores of people will be affected by this historic reform directly or indirectly, she said.

Nearly 400 products – from soaps to cars, from tractors and air conditioners shampoos – will cost less when TPS RAJIG is in force from the first day of Navaratri on September 22. Individual health and life bonuses will be free of tax.

In the structure of the revised GST, most daily foods and grocery stores will fall into the GST panel of 5% with bread, milk and flap attracting any tax. Electric vehicles and small cars will be taxed at 5% while other white products at 18% – tiles lower than current rates.

With the drop in the tax rate, its objective will now go to implementation. Sitharaman said that if the Backend software would be ready for changes at least a few days before the date of implementation, it would be concentrated from September 22 on the conference that companies have repercussions for consumer tax reductions.

The Minister of Finance stressed that the reforms go far beyond the rate reductions. They also focus on the fact that companies – especially small and medium -sized businesses – work. Simplified compliance standards, faster reimbursements and easier recording are part of the reform package, she added.