Health: organ transplant What is Xi Jinping and Putin's plan?

Image source, AFP via Getty Images Legend, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were taken on the camera to discuss the use of organ transplants to help us live longer.

Is it possible that humans live forever with the help of organ transplants? This subject appeared when Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of a military parade in Beijing recently.

Thanks to the translator, Putin transported to Xi that human organs could transplant several times “so that a person can remain young” even if he increases.

Putin even added the possibility of delaying aging so that humans were able to live up to 150 years.

The two then laughed with the discussion.

However, can the idea be made and ignited the plans of the two parts?

Legend, Organ transplantation saves life, but undergoing operations is a major procedure that involves significant risks.

Meanwhile, organ transplantation has been used as a way to get out of life.

In the United Kingdom, the transplant method has saved more than 100,000 people in the past 30 years, according to NHS Blood and Transplant.

Research and technological developments in the medical world also means that transplanted organs can last longer in the body.

Some patients even have a kidney from a transplant that works for more than 50 years.

Although in his trip, people who live with transplants also have a potential risk and dependence on drugs.

What is the risk of organ transplantation several times?

The extension of a person's life through a fixed organ transplant has a time limit.

Because, an organ has a life according to the health of donors and its recipient and the way in which the lifestyle that both live in the maintenance of health.

For example, the kidneys of donors still alive can last 20 to 25 years.

However, deceased donor kidneys their ability to operate to reach 15 to 20 years.

In addition, each organ is also influenced by the duration of the day.

According to research Journal of Medical EconomicsThe average liver can last 20 years, the 15 -year -old heart and the lungs around 10 years old.

However, the conversation of XI and Putin is not only an organ transplant but rather a transplant of various organs which can be made several times.

A type of organ transplant which only has a significant risk once.

The first risk is the operation that is undertaken that puts a person on the verge of life and death.

The next impact, the recipient of the organ must take anti-rejection drugs, called immunosuppressants, for life.

This medication has side effects in the form of high blood pressure, even increasing the risk of infection.

Even if they have taken medication, organs can still occur because the immune system tries to fight new organs that enter other organs so that they are considered foreigners.

Especially if the transplantation of its organs is several times for eternal life, this idea certainly presents a very great risk.

Engineering organs and stem cells

Later, scientists tried to create an organ without rejection.

One of them uses a genetically modified pork as a donor.

The stages of the heart and the renal transplant of pork to humans were carried out in the United States.

Although he survived, the two patients are now dead.

Nevertheless, they also play a role in the progression of the domain of xenotransplantation, in the form of cellular transplants, tissues or organs from one species to another.

Learning from experience, scientists continue to develop their technology.

Currently, they use a gene editing device called CRISPR to eliminate certain pork genes and add human genes to more compatible organs.

The selection of pork organs is carried out because it is considered ideal for designating its size similar to human organs. This knowledge is certainly still very .

On the other hand, scientists also explore the possibility of stimulating the growth of new organs using their own human cells.

This is done by taking advantage of the cells caused which have the capacity to develop in all kinds of cells or networks in the body.

Although there are no research groups that have managed to make human organs that work fully and are ready to be transplanted from this method, scientists are still trying.

Image source, Bloomberg via Getty Images Legend, Bryan Johnson's businessman has spent millions of dollars in his efforts to reverse his biological age.

In 2020, researchers from the UCL and the Francis Crick Institute in the United Kingdom managed to re-use a large gland of human thymus in the body's immune system using a biologically modified stem cell.

However, keep in mind that all these technologies aim to treat disease, and not to make people live up to 150 years.

Could it be eternal life with a transplant?

Bryan Johnson's businessman has spent millions of dollars each year to try to reduce their biological age.

However, he had never tried to transplant the organs.

He only undergone plasma injections to his body. The plasma used comes from his 17 year old son

However, he finally decided to stop him because the effect was not according to his expectations.

In addition, he also had to face strict medical supervision of the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (FDA).

Dr. Julian Mutz of the King's College of London said that an approach as the replacement of plasma was explored in addition to organ transplants.

The plasma replacement method is always .

“That this strategy will have a significant impact at the age of age of life, in particular maximum life expectancy, it is uncertain. However, it is a scientific field.”

Image source, Getty images Legend, French, Jeanne Calment smokes at the age of 117.

Professor Neil Mabbott, immunopathologist at the Roslin Institute of the University of Edinburgh, argues that the maximum age limit of human age is around 125 years.

He said that the eldest person who had been checked was a Frenchwoman named Jeanne Calment, who lived until the age of 122 from 1875 to 1997.

Professor Mabbott explains that the damaged and sick organs can be replaced, but the body as a whole becomes less hard as we age.

“We become less effective in responding to the infection, and the body becomes more fragile, vulnerable to injuries and difficult to recover.”

According to him, the stress, the trauma and the impact of transplantation operations associated with the use of immunosuppressive drugs will overwhelm the patient's condition in the elderly.

He also suggested being more focused on moments when health can be maintained correctly than prolonging life.