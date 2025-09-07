



Donald Trumps The arrival at the US Open overshadowed the start of the men for men for men – Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

Donald Trump was hooked by sections of the crowd while hundreds of fans missed the start of the final of the U.S. Open men's final after increased security measures were set up for his arrival at Flushing Meadows.

The American president, who was a guest of Rolex who sponsors the tournament, experienced a mixed reception when he was shown on the big screen during the song of the star banner before the match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

However, when he was shown on the big screen during a break after the first set, the president was noisily mocked by spectators who were sitting near the place where telegraph sport was positioned (see below).

A complete overhaul of security welcomed all those who enter the Arthur Ashe stadium. The queues to enter the arena has come up almost until the entrance to the Flushing Meadows complex, leaving many of those who had paid thousands of dollars for a ticket stuck outside while the match was underway.

The departure has already been delayed by 37 minutes to try to welcome the delays and lines which, at one point, extended throughout the court of the tribune and towards the court six.

The spectators told Telegraph Sport how they had climbed on benches or jumped the queue to avoid being stuck outside when the match started, but even then it took them half an hour to spend through the steel safety ring surrounding the Arthur Ashe stadium.

One had a bottle of metallic water bought in an official open American store and designed as a gift for his mother, taken by security staff because there was nothing authorized in the stadium.

It was not only the spectators who were touched but the players themselves. Telegraph Sport understands that Alcaraz and Sinner, as well as their teams, had to arrive early Sunday morning due to the additional security measures.

Although the media were warned additional measures and asked to leave the camera equipment and other articles on the spot during the night, the spectators who spoke at Telegraph Sport said they had not received any warnings that would await them.

It was unlikely that it is an ideal preparation for one or the other of the players, because they would not have wanted to start their pre-match preparations before the scheduled time.

While the match entered its third match, there were still fans entering the stadium and trying to find their seats, with many naked spaces on the higher level in particular.

