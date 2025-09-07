Politics
Nigel Farage urged to work with Boris Johnson to crush Keir Starmer a few hours after the initiates reform
Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson should work together to crush the work of Sir Keir Starmer in the next general elections, said a new transfer to reform the United Kingdom.
The ex-Tory's deputy Nadine Dorries, who was a secretary to the culture of Mr. Johnson, made the rally cry just a few hours after being unveiled as a 12th bolt of the Blue reform to the NEC on Friday.
Addressing the Daily Mail, Ms. Dorries said: “If there is a desire to improve people's lives, then I think the two men could and find a way to welcome Egos from each other and coexist for the country.”
The former deputy of Midffordshire was devoted to the reform conference at the NEC warning that the conservative party is “dead”.
Friday, the 68 -year -old man was presented to 6,000 members to give an eight -minute speech by Nigel Farage.
Dorries warned that the conservative party is now “dead”, adding: “Members must now think of the unthinkable and look to the future.”
Addressing GB News a few minutes later, Ms. Dorries also said that the conservative party had lost its way when Mr. Johnson was ousted in September 2022.
She said: “The only point he was in pain was when Boris Johnson was dismissed as Prime Minister.
“And I think that if a party is removing a prime minister winning the elections once, Margaret Thatcher, it can be considered a big mistake.
Latest developments:
Reformation The leader of the United Kingdom Nigel Farage and former high-level curator Nadine Dorries, who defected to reform the United Kingdom on the eve of his party conference, during the annual party conference at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham
Pennsylvania
“When they do it twice, then elect the failures in their place, then elect Kemi Badenoch, who has not announced any substance policy during the 12 months when it was a leader, you realize in a way that if a party cannot work, it cannot manage the country.”
However, Reform UK's policy leader Zia Yusuf has already rejected Ms. Dorries’s call for Mr. Farage to work with Mr. Johnson.
Although it is on the same side of the Brexit debate, there is no lost love between Mr. Farage and Mr. Johnson.
Before the Reform UK conference, GB News also spoke to a number of initiates of the way in which Ms. Dorries' defection had ended Mr. Johnson's weak hopes to set up a political return.
“The days of Boris Johnson are over, the days of Nigel Farage are there to stay,” a conservative defect in GB News said.
A former Mr. Johnson also admitted: “It is impossible for Boris to come back, not only because of his power file, but because he has no friends in the rump that remains of the parliamentary conservative party, which is so titled, dripping and wet that it is no longer a right party.”
“Boris' return is dead,” added a third source.
GB News revealed that allies urged Mr. Johnson to consider a return to front line policy in February.
The popular chain later revealed that the reformist initiates of the United Kingdom were convinced, all path to Mr. Johnson had been almost blocked by the rapid growth of the M. Farage campaign machine and two-digit tracks in opinion polls.
However, Mr. Johnson's potential performance spectrum continues to raise eyebrows, in particular with the support of Kemi Badenoch falling at 15%.
Addressing GB News last week, Johnson stressed that Reform UK was ringing near zero percent when he was Prime Minister.
Johnson also reiterated with challenge that he thought that the Conservatives would have won the 2024 general elections if he had not been ousted from No10 in a cabinet of cabinet in the summer of 2022.
Boris Johnson's involvement with Reform UK was rejected by Zia Yusuf
Despite several former allies who go to Reform UK, the loyalist supporters of the Minister of the former minister urge Mr. Johnson.
I would not include anything with Boris, “said a former cabinet minister at GB News.
A Top Tory added: “I don't think it means it's over for Boris. Nadine has just personally missed the road with the conservative party.”
However, following the catastrophic result of the Conservative Party in the 2024 general elections, Mr. Johnson's weak way has become even narrower.
A large number of longtime allies of Mr. Johnson have left the House of Commons before the opening of the surveys, including the former Minister of Asia Nigel Adams.
Nadine Dorries, who defected to reform the United Kingdom on the eve of her party conference, speaks at the annual party conference at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham
Pennsylvania
And three Conservative defectors to the Reformation – Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Sir Jake Berry and Ross Thomson – All have played central roles in the leadership offer of Mr. Johnson in 2019
Although they accepted a certain number of allies of Mr. Johnson, some members of the United Kingdom reform hesitated to let the former minister of the former primary enter the inner circle of Mr. Farage.
The president of the Beaaconsfield branch, Sarah Coetzee, told GB News: “I don't think I would like Boris Johnson to join. As much as he is as charismatic as him, he changes.”
However, Ms. Coetzee was not opposed to more ex-Tory deputies joining Reform UK.
She said: “There should be a limit. We need experience, as Nigel Farage said, but it is also a basic movement.
“There are a lot of people, like me, who have been there for not too long, but we need it and we need experienced people like Nadine Dorries.”
GB News approached Mr. Johnson to comment.
