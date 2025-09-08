Politics
Large barrier of Reefnotin danger, responds to the puttines recalcitrance and other comments
REALITY VERIFICATION: Large barrier reef Not in danger
The reports suggesting that the large barrier reaches aquatic wonder off the Côte d'Australia is in serious danger is very misleading, Explains Bjorn Lomborg in the Wall Street Journal.
Australian scientists have meticulously followed the coral coverage of reefs since 1986; The data shows that it began to decrease in 2001 and, in 2012, had decreased less than half of its original coverage, but it then rebounded spectacularly.
By 2021, Corail coverage was higher than it had been since the start of measures and growth has been maintained until 2024.
Yes, the new data show that Corail coverage dropped last year, but wide variations from one year to the next are typical.
The coverage throughout the reef is always higher than in 2021, and all the highest years are in the 2020s, but we only hear misfortune and sadness.
Liberal: the Democratic bubble continues to shrink
The redistribution dishes of the GOP dreading on the GOP lack the damage caused to the Democrats by the continuous concentration of their supporters in the competitive districts without less less Warns the liberal patriots Ruy Teixeira.
The share of the districts of the house held by DEM which is considered competitive has decreased regularly only about a quarter of the seats, so the representatives DEM are less and less pressure to deviate from the party's orthodoxy and take into account feeling outside of their very partisans.
In addition, today's Democrats are much more liberal than in the peak of the parties. The candidates are therefore much more likely to be rewarded by their voters for unrelated liberalism, leaving the party in bad shape to be correct while its traditional base moves to the right.
Consequently, the more Trump exceeds, the more the Democrats, installed in their partisan bubbles, are pressed in the most histrionic, radical and ineffective responses.
Foreign office: respond to recalcitrance vlads
President Trump extended Vladimir Putin incredibly generous to end the Ukraine War, Notes Fred Fleitz with American grandeur.
However, Putin pushed him back, continuing the war and last week to attend a seeing summit summoned by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Such a recalcitrance requires a robust response to reaffirm the world leadership of the Americas.
The PREZ should implement difficult energy sanctions and sell weapons to Ukraine via NATO.
Yes, there are limits for the United States to end this war, but Trump deserves the merit of trying to face a global threat which has been considered insoluble and which is always difficult because of the incompetent policies of President Biden and European leaders before Trump took up his duties.
From the right: go. Gov-Race Clash on migrants
Virginias Democratic candidate for governor, Abigail Spanberg, wants to reverse recent gains in sending illegal immigrants, Load publishers of Washington examiners.
She thinks that the leash of state police and prison officials helps the federals to enforce the immigration law is a waste of resources.
Virginia worked with the federal authorities to reach more than 2,500 criminals, which she apparently wants to release, raped and murder.
The contrast with his rival, Lieutenant-Governor WinSome Earle-Sears, is Stark: My father and I had to file documents and wait to be authorized to enter the United States, recalls Earle-Sears, who legally immigrants from Jamaica.
The rule of law is not negotiable, it is the basis of our security, our freedom and the promise of opportunity that defines America.
Libertarian: prevails over perilous investments
President Trumps affirms that by taking an participation in actions in Intel, the federal government has not paid any obscure REASONS VERONIQUE DE RUGY gruna; Trump simply dressed the gift as an investment.
Worse, the agreement is considered to be a deposit on a sovereign American fund a vehicle that will inject policy into each investment decision.
And the temptation to direct the regulations to protect the portfolio of governments will be overwhelming.
The nation does not need another investment disguised subsidy machine.
For a better and stronger economy, make structural reforms that reduce regulatory obstacles, reduce expenses and set rights.
