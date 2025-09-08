Politics
SCO SOMMIT AND FUTURE HOPES
The SCO Tianjin Summit 2025 is the 25th meeting of the heads of state council of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO), took place from August 31 to September 1, 2025, in Tianjin, People's Republic of China.
It was the fifth time that China has hosted the SCO annual summit and the largest in the history of Scos. During this summit, more than twenty world leaders and heads of ten international organizations. They include the leaders of the OCS member states: Indias Modi, Russian president Vladimir Putin, Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Biélorusian President Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstans Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Tajik and Taujat Emomali Rahmon. The president of Turkiyes Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the military leader of the Myanmars Min Aung Hlaing, the Prime Minister of Nepals Kp Sharma Oli, President Indonesia Prabowo Subbowo, the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the president of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu are among the other leaders who have succeeded. The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the Association of Nations of Southeast Asia (ASEAN), secretary general Kao Kim Hourn, also attended the summit.
The SCO began in 1996 as a security block, nicknamed the five Shanghai. He was formed by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tadjikistan to settle their border disputes after the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union. But in June 2001, the group became the OCS, including Uzbekistan, with the head office in Beijing. In 2017, the group spread to include India and Pakistan. Iran in 2023 and Bélarus in 2024 were also added as full members.
In addition, the organization has 14 key dialogue partners, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkiye, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Cambodia. OCS member states represent 43% of the world's population and almost a quarter of the world's economy. This year, SCO Summit was held under the growing shadow of the war in Ukraine, the brutal Israels onsaught in Ghaza, the dangers of security between India and Pakistan, fears in the Asia-Pacific region and the mysterious business war bustles of the American president Donald Trump. The global community is in a kind of deep flow and China and Russia will argue that the world now enters a period of multi-polarity and that they will suggest indivisible security as a means of moving forward. Two days after the end of the OSSE summit on September 3 organized a major military parade to commemorate the end of the World War in Asia. Many leaders arriving for the SCO summit like Putin, Lukashenko and Subianto stayed for the parade. The North Korean leader Kim Jong One should also go to Beijing for the event, which will also be a large part of this XI perspective welcoming world leaders.
The Summit of the OCS in China took place at a time of major regional expectations and the SCO is now reshaped by Beijing and Moscow in a more pragmatic development organization.
At the end of the summit, the Chinese management announced the creation of a development bank and promised new soft loans for development in future companies by member countries. Developing countries, including Pakistan, desperately need to finance for their development projects and this new OCS initiative will greatly help help development work and now be concerned about security, but will play a major role in development activities in Member States. Indian Prime Minister Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif both explained their ideas in their speeches. Modi came to China for the first time after the importance of borders with China in 2020 and has now talked about terrorism without directly appointing Pakistan and has made a veiled reference to the Chinese CPEC initiative which crosses Gilgit Baltistan.
Shehbaz Sharif spoke with eloquence of territorial integrity, mutual development and cooperation with China in industry, technology and agriculture and its speech succeeded in canceling the Indian shade and screaming and placing Pakistan as an important partner in the development plans of the SCO and Chinese initiative of CPEC. The Pakistani Prime Minister clearly indicated in all its meetings even after the summit that Pakistan has now entered the second phase of the CPEC, which means not only roads and highways, but also power plants, industrial zones, skills developments and innovative plans. Pakistan will now be an important partner in the future evolution of the SCOs The two leaders, in their own way, have recognized the same reality: the SCO is moving away from its early identity as a security platform and becoming a forum where development, connectivity and financial support take the spotlight.
China during the summit also proposed the global governance initiative (GGI), another important public good that China has shared with the world to promote the construction of a fairer and reasonable global governance system. The GGI marks the fourth global initiative proposed by Chinese President XI, the world Initiative world. Governance system and advanced to a community with a shared future for humanity, said Chinese President Xi Jinping by proposing the proposal during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as well as Reunion.Xi has highlighted five GGI principles: adhering to sovereign equality, respecting the international rule, by practicing real actions. All countries, regardless of size, strength and wealth, are equal participants, decision-makers and beneficiaries of global governance, he noted.
Stressing that SCO has become more and more a catalyst for the development and reform of the global governance system, XI has urged the SCO to intensify, to play a leading role and to give an example in the realization of the Global Governance Initiative (GGI). He promised that China will easily share the opportunities for its vast market and will continue to implement the action plan for high quality development of economic and commercial cooperation within the SCO family.
The writer is a history professor, based in Islamabad.
Sources
2/ https://pakobserver.net/sco-summit-and-future-hopes/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
