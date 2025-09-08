



New York-Fans hearing a long wait to enter the United States Open Hooded final and sung “Let us enter! Let us enter!” When the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner started on Sunday after a delay.

With additional security measures in place because President Donald Trump watched the match from a suite inside the Arthur Ashe stadium, the US Tennis Association pushed the start of the match half an hour from his original hour at 2 p.m.

But thousands of fans were still far from the entrance to the arena when the game finally started.

Some said they had never been informed that there would be a long wait to enter after their arrival at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Once they have known security to enter the field, as usual, there was another stop to check in front of the Ashe steps, which has nearly 24,000 seats.

“We recognize that increased security for the president's visit to the US Open may have contributed to the delays for the participants,” the secret services said in a statement. “We sincerely thank each fan for their patience and understanding. The protection of the president required a complete effort, and we are grateful to the American tennis community and our public security partners in New York for their essential collaboration and support.”

A panel on the video card above Ashe's entrance told fans that the match was pushed back at 2:30 p.m. due to the “security measures in place”, but some said it was the first that they were aware of this.

“On a plane, when you have a delay, you get notifications,” said Diana Diaz, who traveled from Florida with Fianc Derrick Cutler and also attended the last female Saturday, when there was no wait before Ashe.

They ate ice online to pass the time while the fans asked for what caused such a delay.

“It's not a delay. It's something else,” said Diaz.

USTA spokesperson Brendan McIntyre said that emails were sent to ticket holders on Friday and Sunday, and a push message was sent to the open American application at 9 am on Sunday.

But many fans have never seen it, thousands of people always stuck in a line that winds to the training courts near an entrance when the game was to start. While a crowd plan was shown during the cover of ABC, the broadcaster Chris Fowler noted that he seemed that the fans had “not been said enough to prepare for this”.

In fact, some arrivals early, as usual, went to stores and the concession stands in the field after stopping at Flushing Meadows. A fan said that she would have circumvented this and had entered the line directly for Ashe if she had known how long it would take.

The match was shown on one of the big screens above the entrance so that the fans could look while they were waiting, while another showed some of the game statistics.

