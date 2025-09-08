The secretary of the Tressor Triffs Bessente Supreme Court





US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks while US President Donald Trump signs executive decrees in the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC on September 5, 2025.

Mandel and | AFP | Getty images

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said on Sunday that he was “confident” that President Donald Trump's pricing plan would win “the Supreme Court, but warned that his agency would be forced to issue massive reimbursements if the high court rules against him.

If the prices are canceled, he said: “We had to reimburse about half of the prices, which would be terrible for the treasure”, according to an interview on “Meet the Press” from NBC.

However, he added that “if the court said it, we had to do it”.

Last week, the Trump administration asked the Upreme court an “accelerated decision” to cancel a decision of the Court of Appeal which found the greatest of its prices on imports of other countries is illegal.

Generally, the Supreme Court could take so long at the start of next summer to make a decision on the legality of Trump's prices.

Bessent said that “the delay in a decision until June 2026 could lead to a scenario in which $ 750 billion at 1 billion of pricing rates have already been collected, and that relaxing them could lead to significant disturbances”.

The prospect that the government had to reimburse the prices of this magnitude could mean an unprecedented windfall for the companies and the entities that paid them.

Bessent's comments came while Trump's prices face an uncertain future after a federal court ruled last month that most of his “reciprocal prices” are illegal.

Theu.s. The Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit circulated last month that Trump exceeded his presidential authority when he introduced “reciprocal rates” on almost all countries as part of his announcement of “Liberation Day”.

The Court of Appeal interrupted its decision to take effect until October 14, giving Trump administration time to appeal the decision before the Supreme Court.

Trump asked that the Supreme Court will hear arguments on his appeal in early November and render a final decision on the legality of the tariffs disputed shortly after, according to the documents obtained by NBC News of the complainants in the case.

According to the Tax Foundation Foundation. If he is licensed, the tasks would have had an impact only about 16%.

However, although Bessent and others have expressed their confidence that the Supreme Court will rule in its favor, the administration works on the safeguard plans in case it will not.

The director of the National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, said on Sunday that there were “other judicial authorities” that the administration could take if Trump's prices were blocked.

“There are other things that could happen if it took place in this way,” said Hassett on “Face The Nation” of CBS News if the prices are canceled. Some of these efforts could include the implementation of prices through article 232 or sectoral samples.

Article 232 of the Trade Expansion ACT of 1962 allows the president to implement samples “so that such imports do not threaten whether to harm national security”, following an investigation into commercial practices, reports NBC News.

For example, the Trump administration in August has expanded its 50% steel and aluminum price includes more than 400 additional product categories, according to the Ministry of Commerce. Trump has also threatened to impose steep prices on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

The other samples that are not affected by Trump's legal battle are those that are low -cost items. The administration officially eliminated goods related to “of Minmimis” UN.

On Saturday, the Universal Postal Union, a UN agency, said that postal traffic in the United States has dropped by more than 80% after the Trump administration has ended the price exemption on cheap imports while postal operators have sought advice on compliance with new rules.

