



Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinpings has unveiled a new vision of global governance reform reports Beijing, the clearest intention to lead in the formation of a new world order, say analysts, such as the windings of the geopolitical landscape to intensify alliances of rivalry and geopolitical fracturing. The Global Governance Initiative (GGI) calls on countries to work together for a fairer and equitable global governance system. It is based on a series of radical international proposals that the Chinese supremo has deployed in recent years and reflects China's efforts to consolidate them under a coherent banner, observers said. XI anchored the initiative of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) – The Regional Bloc where Beijing exerts a considerable influence – revealing it during a recent summit in Tianjin, where he compared the geopolitical turbulence today 80 years ago. But despite the rhetoric, analysts say that questions remain on what China will do in practice under the GGI and to what extent it can go by transforming its daring vision in reality in the middle of internal challenges and external skepticism on the credibility and intention of Beijing. China wants a reorganization of the international system and the creation of a multilateral system where the United States is simply one of the many poles, said Zachary Abuza, an academic focused on Asian geopolitics and security. But his motivation is fueled as much by domestic weaknesses – from economic slowdown to demographic challenges – as by force. Referring to the past to shape the present XI officially presented the GGI to the SCO Sommit on September 1 in an opening speech to the Member States, the Dialogue Partners and the Observers. He established a historic parallel to 1945, reminding his colleagues leaders how the devastation of two world wars had stimulated the UN Foundation and opened a new page in global governance. XI has warned that if peace, development and cooperation remain fundamental tendencies of 80 years, the thought of the Cold War, hegemonism and protectionism still throw a persistent shadow on global affairs. New threats and challenges are increasing, he added, pushing the world in what it called a new period of turbulence and transformation. History tells us that the more difficult times, the more quickly we must hold on the aspiration of peaceful coexistence (and) strengthen our confidence in cooperation and the win-win results, said XI, supervising global governance today as at a crossroads. For this reason, I present a global governance initiative to work with all countries in the construction of a fairer and more reasonable global governance system and to jointly advance the construction of a community with a common future for humanity.

