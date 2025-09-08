The PM Narendra Modi congratulates the Indian male hockey team on the triumph of the Asian Cup | Sports news





Last update: September 07, 2025, 23:16 The PM Modi congratulates the Indian male hockey team for winning the 2025 Asian Cup in Bihar, beating South Korea and qualifying for the FIH World Cup. India has now qualified for the Hockey World Cup (Image Credit: Hockey India) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his sincere congratulations to the Indian Hockey for Men's team, who, Sunday September 7, beat South Korea 4-1 to win the Asian Cup and qualify for the FIH 2026 World Cup, which will be played in Belgium and the Netherlands. Dilpreet Singh has marked a splint while India has produced a clinical performance to get ahead of the title champions of South Korea and raise its fourth Asian Cup title, which came after a gap of eight years. India had won the title for the last time in 2017 in Dacca, after success in 2003 (Kuala Lumpur) and 2007 (Chennai) editions of the continental tournament. Congratulations to our men's hockey team for their splendid Victory at the 2025 Asian Cup held in Rajgir, Bihar. This victory is even more special because they beat the reigning champions, South Korea! It's a moment of pride for Indian hockey and Indian sports, “Modi tweeted on Sunday evening. Congratulations to our men's hockey team for their splendid Victory at the 2025 Asian Cup held in Rajgir, Bihar. This victory is even more special because they defeated the champions in title, South Korea! It is a proud moment for Indian hockey and Indian sports. That our players pic.twitter.com/zjeexa2gcn Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2025 I would also like to appreciate the government and the people of the Bihar, whose efforts allowed Rajgir to organize a brilliant tournament and to become a dynamic sports center, “added Modi. I would also like to appreciate the government and the people of the Bihar, whose efforts allowed Rajgir to organize a brilliant tournament and has become a dynamic sports hub. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2025 India was on the ball from the start and looked determined. Coordination between the defense, the midfielder and the front line was a treat to monitor as they continued to penetrate the rival circle. The Koreans, on the other hand, preferred to defend, who was not the best ideas against an attacking home team. News18 Sports brings you the latest updates, live comments and protruding facts of cricket, football, tennis, badmtention, Wweand Plus. Catch Breaking News, live scores and in -depth coverage. Also download the Application News18 To stay up to date! Posted for the first time: September 07, 2025, 23:11 is News sports Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates the Indian Male Hockey Team on the triumph of the Asian Cup Warning: Comments reflect user views, not the news 18. Please keep respectful and constructive discussions. Abusive, defamatory or illegal comments will be deleted. News18 can deactivate any comments at its discretion. By publishing, you accept our conditions of use and our privacy policy. Learn more

