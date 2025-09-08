Trump supported the message from the Ministry of War in Chicago – NBC Chicago





One day after threatening Chicago Expulsion and the Ministry of War, President Donald Trump was in a hurry on the social media message.

Trump, in an article on his Truth social platform, used a meme of parody referring to the 1979 film “Apocalypse Now” to threaten the deportations and use of the Ministry of War to fight crime in the city of Chicago.

“” I love the smell of deportations in the morning … Chicago about to discover why this is called the Ministry of War “,” says the post.

Trump was asked about the same on the southern lawn of the White House by NBC News Yamiche Alcindor on Sunday morning. Calling the question of false news and saying to Alcindor to be silent, the president insisted that his goal was to clean Chicago.

Did not go to war. Were going to clean our cities, he said.

The Dramatic Mème shows Trump in front of the Chicago horizon with helicopters above, as well as flames and a cloud of smoke. The post of president referred to the “Ministry of War”, which was approved as secondary title to the Ministry of Defense as part of a decree which he signed on Friday.

Savings of people went down to Chicago Michigan avenue on Saturday afternoon to protest against Trump's plans to deploy federal troops in Chicago and strengthen immigration application operations.

Trump quoted armed violence in Chicago as a reason to want an additional federal intervention in the city, which would potentially include a deployment of the National Guard without request from Illinois Governor, JB Pritzker.

Would clean them so that they did not kill five people every weekend. It is not war. It's common sense, he said.

Pritzker exploded Trumps Post on Saturday, calling it as a budding dictator and that the city of Chicago would not be intimidated by its actions.

The President of the United States threatens to go to war with an American city. It is not a joke. It's not normal, he said. Donald Trump is not a strong man, he is a frightened man. Illinois will not be intimidated by a budding dictator.

Federal efforts to apply immigration were expected in Chicago this weekend, with operations based at the Great Lakes naval station in the suburbs of North Chicago. In addition to an increase in the application of immigration, Trump previously declared that the National Guard would be deployed in Chicago to repress the crime, but that no order has been made.

The Trump Administration had previously deployed members of the National Guard in Los Angeles in June in the midst of the troubles and protests concerning the measures to apply ice in the city. This deployment was deemed exaggerated by a California court of appeal, a judge judging that the deployment violated the Comitatus Posse law, which largely prevents military units from being used in law enforcement activities.

However, Trump insisted on the fact that he had the power to send the National Guard to Chicago, a move to the Democrats of Illinois, including Pritzker and the mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson.

Thousands of demonstrators went down to the streets of Chicago on Saturday to demonstrate against the military actions proposed by the presidents and the promise of improved ice operations in the city while the administration tries to intensify its mass deportation efforts.

