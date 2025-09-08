False diplomats, a private jet and an asylum scam facilitated by the corrupt Turkish police, the police

Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

The facilitation of turkeys of an asylum scam for migrants wishing to pay the best money for an illegal transfer in Europe via private planes was exposed in a rare civil dispute when an aeronautical company requested damages for fraud.

The company, not identified in the file of the Supreme Court of Appeal, filed a criminal complaint alleging a sophisticated scam involving forged diplomatic passports, an chartered private jet of Istanbul and a group of passengers who then asked for asylum in Italy.

The incident, which occurred in 2021, involved nine Iraqi asylum seekers transported from Istanbul to Italy under the claim to be a foreign diplomatic delegation. The operation should have triggered several red flags, ranging from the reservation of the aircraft to authorization to customs and immigration. However, the traffickers had no problem leaving Turkey, thanks to what seems to have been a deeply corrupt program involving members of the judiciary and the police who would have been bright to look in the other direction.

According to the aviation company, a company acting on behalf of nine people with alleged diplomatic passports of the Caribbean State of Saint Kitts and Nevis asked for a private jet for a meeting in Italy. After pretending to be checked passports, the company chartered an airplane from another operator to control the Istanbul group in Italy for costs of $ 43,000, paying $ 35,000 at the front of the charter supplier.

The suspects then sent to the company a confirmation of rapid payment forged, saying that the money had been wired. Convinced, the company released the flight. It was not until later that he discovered that no payment had been made, leaving the company both to the loss of payment of the initial charter and its expected profit.

A decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal reopened a high -level fraud case involving human smugglers who transported asylum seekers to Italy for a private jet:

The company's lawyers filed a criminal complaint with the Office of Prosecutors of Istanbul, who in August 2022 surprisingly refused to continue. Prosecutors said that the offense had been committed in Italy, apart from the Turkish jurisdiction, and that suspicious identities and addresses could not be determined, ignoring both the previous Turk and the international protocols. Turkish investigators could easily seek cooperation in Italy under mutual legal assistance treaties to obtain the identity of migrants and traffickers. Instead, they chose not to continue the case, a decision widely interpreted as a deliberate attempt to protect Turkish officials who were accomplices of the program.

In December 2022, the 9th Criminal Court of Peace, the Istanbul Court of Peace, rejected the company's objection, actually killing any national legal avenue for the aviation firm to request an appeal.

Meanwhile, Turkish traffickers continued to use the same private jet scam to move more migrants to Europe, attracting the attention of European police. In September 2022, Italian police announced a large bust of a trafficking network that used private jets to clandestine migrants in Europe. The operation, coordinated by Italy, Germany, France, Austria and Belgium with the support of the United States, Europol and Eurojust, led to the arrest of five suspects in Italy and Belgium. According to Italian authorities, the traffickers billed $ 10,000 per migrant, relied on diplomatic passports forged from Saint Kitts and Nevis and disguised flights such as trips to the Caribbean, making a stopover in Europe where passengers landed and sought asylum.

Surprisingly, the announcement has made no mention of Turkey, even if the whole program is from it. There was also no reference to cooperation with the Turkish authorities. European investigators knew that such an operation could not work without the complicity of Turkish officials.

The collapse of the case in Türkiye confirmed suspicions among the European police that Ankara was an accomplice. The question quickly became a point of tension between the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and its European counterparts. Under increasing pressure, the Erdogan government has sought to contain the benefits. On October 21, 2024, the Turkish Justice Ministry asked the Office of the Chief Prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeal, asking to reopen the fraud case and canceled the decision of the lower courts.

A month later, the chief prosecutor reassured himself with the Ministry of Justice, officially asking the Supreme Court to cancel the decision. The court noted that by virtue of Turkish law, fraud involving banking systems or information technology is deemed to occur when the victim resides or undergoes financial damage. Since the aeronautical company was based in Istanbul and the financial loss took place, Turkish prosecutors had in fact jurisdiction. The decision cited the previous jurisprudence and stressed that fraud crime is completed when the aggressor removes money, stressing that competence lies when economic loss is carried out. He also reminded prosecutors that the criminal penal code and the Criminal Procedure Code require an active investigation each time that credible evidence of a crime exist, regardless of cross -border complications.

On May 26, 2025, a criminal chamber of the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in favor of the reopening of the case, canceled the decision of the lower courts and asked prosecutors to carry out an investigation.

Despite this dramatic legal reversal, little should come from the reopened case. Many consider it as a facial maneuver by the Erdogan government designed to mitigate European pressure rather than a real attempt to pursue traffickers or exhibit officials who have facilitated scam. No heavy penalty is planned for those involved, and no expecting Turkish officials who helped or encouraged the smugglers were held responsible. Instead, the process is likely to be carefully managed to avoid political embarrassment while giving Ankara a subject of discussion in negotiations with Europe.

This case highlights a troubled intersection of organized fraud, human smuggling and the facilitating role of the Turkish police forces. He underlines how powerful networks can work with almost total impunity in Türkiye, protected by political coverage and corruption. It also highlights the influence of the partner of the far -right coalition of Erdogans, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), whose presence rooted in the police and the judicial power helps to protect these networks, Mafia groups and the organized crime unions.

In the end, the case is yet another example of how corruption and political interference in the justice justice system and law enforcement organizations allow transnational criminal regimes, leaving the victims and frustrated European partners.