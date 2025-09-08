



Referring to the issue of the American price, the president of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be friends, but that the latter had become “an enemy of the nation”. Addressing journalists in Kalaburagi, the head of the opposition to Rajya Sabha said that Modi and Trump could be good for each other because they asked for each other. Kharge said that the Modi-Donald Trump Alliance had taken place at the price of India. “He (Trump) and Modi can be friends, but Modi has become an enemy of the nation. He has spoiled the atmosphere,” he said. Commenting on the impact of the American price on India, Kharge accused “Trump imposed a huge price. After a 50%rate, he destroyed our people”. “You walk on your ideology and protect the inhabitants of the country, because the nation comes first and your friendship is secondary,” he insisted. Kharge also urged the Prime Minister to realize that India had followed a foreign policy of neutrality and non-alignment for decades, and that she should continue on this path. On the prices of the revised TPS, Kharge said that the Congress would welcome any stage that benefited the poor, but accused the BJP government of tormenting people for years. “We raised this problem eight years ago. We said that if there were two slabs, it would benefit the poor, but they introduced four slabs with five slabs and loots. After approaching the elections, they found difficulties and revised the TPS tiles,” he said. Kharge also referred to the previous assertion of Modi according to which “no one entered the Indian territory” during the Chinese foray, stressing that “now Modi himself has entered China”. The president of the Congress stressed that even if the opposition was united on matters of national interest, it would not allow Modi to use support. “We are one with regard to the country. There is no doubt. But that does not mean that since we support you, you should do anything arbitrarily. We don't believe it,” he said. Kharge also accused Modi Modifs to harm India's international position by aligning with Trump openly. “He has spoiled India's position by saying:” Trump is my friend “and” Phir Ek Baar Trump “(Trump, once again),” said Kharge, adding that if India had pursued his non-alignment policy, which she has followed since independence, such a situation would not have appeared. Kharge has listed the problems that Congress plans to highlight in the next Bihar elections. “We have many problems; unemployment, law and order, sexual assault against women … Dalits and backward classes do not receive scholarships, and farmers do not receive fertilizers.” The flight vote “is also our main program,” said the president of the congress. Regarding the government of the Congress in Karnataka, deciding to keep local elections using ballots, Kharge said: “It's good”. – ends Posted by: SAYAN GANGULY Posted on: Sept. 7, 2025 Settle

