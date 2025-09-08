



AFPTV / AFP via getty images

This screen group from AFPTV shows Ryan Wesley Routh during a demonstration supporting Ukraine in April 2022.

This week, a man accused in an alleged plot aimed at assassinating President Donald Trump last September, this will be tried in Florida.

The incident, which occurred just a few weeks after a bullet collapsed Trump's ear in another assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, political violence in the United States said. The two incidents caused a meticulous examination of American secret services and its ability to protect high -level candidates like Trump.

The suspect at the heart of this case, Ryan Wesley Routh, will be represented in what could become an unorthodox trial. He pleaded not guilty.

Routh, 59, is from North Carolina, but lived in Hawaii before the alleged assassination attempt. He has previous criminal history and was a supporter of Ukraine in his war against Russia.

Here's what you need to know about the case.

What are the prosecutors allege that Roth did?

The incident occurred on September 15, 2024, while Trump campaigned to take over the White House.

According to court documents, President Trump Golf in his club in West Palm Beach, Florida, when an American secret service agent spotted a man in the bushes at the perimeter of the property. The man was then identified as Roth.

Roth shot the agent, according to federal prosecutors, and a witness saw him cross the road to a black Nissan Xterra. Local police were apprehended later on the Interstate 95.

The agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation found a semi-automatic SKS rifle with a range and a magazine extended in the region where Routh had hidden.

They also found documents with a list of events in which Trump had appeared, or had to appear, in the coming months. According to the police, another witness said that Routh had left a box at his home in the months before, there was a note, by reading in part: “It was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I'm really sorry to have failed you.”

Trump was playing golf at the time, but had not come into contact with Routh.

What accusations are they confronted with?

The government accused Routh attempt at the assassination of a presidential candidate, having a firearm in favor of a crime of violence, by attacking a federal officer, a criminal in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a weapon with an erased standard number.

Roth pleaded not guilty of accusations last year. He was detained in prison in Florida pending trial.

When is the trial?

Roth's trial begins on Monday September 8 in a federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida.

He will start with the selection of the jury, before moving on to openings.

The trial will take place in the same federal courthouse where President Trump himself was accused of having allegedly kept classified documents from his first mandate in the White House. This case finally ended after Trump was re -elected.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who supervised the Trump affair and finally rejected it, will also chair Roth's trial. Trump appointed Cannon judge on the federal bench during his first mandate.

Why will Roth defend himself?

Roth made the unusual decision to stand out at the trial.

In a letter in the court, he said that he was “ridiculous from the start to consider a random unknown who knew nothing about who I must speak for me”.

He also said that he and his lawyers were “a million kilometers from the other” and that they did not answer his questions.

The Cannon judge will allow Routh to imagine, but said to him: “I strongly invite you not to make this decision.”

She indicated that having a lawyer would be “much better” and ordered the legal advisor appointed by the court to remain on hold.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8xre584drdo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos