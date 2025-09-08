Politics
You only get married three times! Zac Goldsmith marries the great -niece of Ian Fleming – with Boris and Carrie Johnson and Nadine Dorries Guests in The Nuptials
It was a marriage to more twists and turns than a film Bond, perhaps adjusted, because the bride is the Grande-Nièce Glamor of the Creator 007 Ian Fleming.
The father of six married children of Zac Goldsmith, 50, executive of Pr Hermione known as the Hmm-Fleming, 35, yesterday afternoon in the Village of Cotswolds perfect in Longborough, although the couple initially reserved a church in Stow-on-Wold nearby.
At the eleventh hour, however, the mother's mother intervened. “They had to move the marriage to Longborough for various reasons,” said a guest. “The mom of hum preferred this church because she is much more comfortable.
For hum, which celebrated its chicken party in June wearing a cream with cream, sunglasses at the ironic bridal head and a floral hairstyle made by its twin sister Chloe, the change of place did nothing to work its spark.
She looked radiant when she arrived at the church for the 15 -hour ceremony in a simple wedding dress on the shoulder on her white shoulder with her long blond hair brought back in ponytail, accompanied by flower girls in traditional bridesmaid dresses and floral hairstyles.
The groom arrived earlier in the morning dress accompanied by his daughter Uma in a white and red polka dot dress.
Zac Goldsmith and Hum Fleming are represented outside of St James Church in Longborough, Gloucestershire, the day of their wedding
Hmm Fleming, 35, the Grande-Nièce of the author 007 Ian Fleming, during his marriage to Zac Goldsmith, 50, in St James Church in Longborough, Gloucestershire
Lord Zac Goldsmith, former conservative minister, arrives in front of his wedding accompanied by his daughter Uma
Hmm Fleming is seen with his daughters of flowers at the head of the ceremony
Ennobed as Lord Goldsmith by his friend Boris Johnson after losing his seat Richmond in 2019, he was smiling while he greeted the guests.
Among the star congregation, there was something other than Boris and his Carrie wife, who arrived by holding a new baby poppy, the latest addition to their family while Boris was pushing the empty stroller.
Carrie wore a mauve lace pants suit in two long pieces with long sleeves with red sandals and a bag while Boris looked elegant in a blue suit and a tie.
The other guests included Zac's sister, Jemima, in a colored striped under the knee dress associated with corners and a hand -crushed cream jacket in hand with their mother Annabel, the son of Queen Camilla, Tom Parker Bowles, one of the boys of honor, and his sister Annabel Eliot were also represented in the church.
Nadine Dorries, who has just defeated the conservative party to the reform, was also present.
Goldsmith, son of the billionaire financier at the end of Sir James Goldsmith, had a colorful romantic past.
His first marriage, with the beauty of the company Sheherazade Bentley, produced three children before ending with the divorce.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson are seen to arrive with their youngest child trailer
Former conservative minister Nadine Dorries, who defeated this week, arrives for the wedding of Cotswolds
Ben Elliott and Tom Parker-Bowles are among the guests guests at the high-level ceremony
His second, in Alice Rothschild sister of her childhood friend Kate Rothschild, once married to her brother Ben Goldsmith led to three other children.
Zac had already sworn not to extend his family more, but friends say that he may well have changed his mind and predict that Hum hopes one day for children.
A committed environmentalist, Goldsmith entered politics as a conservative deputy of Richmond in 2010, before resigning briefly against the extension of Heathrow.
Later, he fought and lost a by -election as an independence. He then found the siege but was ousted again in 2019, after which Boris Johnson raised it to the Lords as Minister of the Environment.
Far from Westminster, Goldsmith has long moved into starry circles. For years, he was a close friend of the singer Ellie Goulding, a friendship that raised eyebrows in the political and showbusiness districts, although the two parties insisted that it was platonic.
The children of the couple's wedding party are preparing to take their place inside the church
Hmm Fleming arrives outside St James Church ready to give her the knot to her husband soon
Jemima Khan and her mother Annabel Goldsmith arrive in front of the church to attend the wedding of Zac Goldsmith and Hum Fleming
The guests pose for photos before the wedding ceremony in the Gloucestershire on Saturday afternoon
Hmm, on the other hand, overcome his own challenges.
In the twenties, she received a diagnosis of epilepsy, which sometimes left her with crises and a short -term memory loss.
Friends say that she has managed the condition with remarkable resilience, refusing to let him interfere with her career in charge in public relations.
Zac learned to take care of her during the crises and they shared videos of their experiences of her adjustments on social networks to raise awareness of the condition.
Now based in a townhouse near Holland Park, in western London, the newlyweds divide their time between the capital and their country house in Dorset, where they are part of a living social whole.
ZAC listed New Forest house with 11 bedrooms and 10 rooms with 10 rooms which it previously shared with Alice for 8 million in December and the property was quickly sold, but at the point of exchange during the summer, the sale dropped at the eleventh hour and it is back on the market with the high -end real estate agent Knight Frank.
Hmm is particularly close to the two oldest daughters in Zac from his ten -year wedding with the first wife Sheherazade Goldsmith, with whom Zac also has a son.
|
