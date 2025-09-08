Trkiye-china relations have a new phase of worldwide meaning

President Recep Tayyip Erdoans visits in China, his first since 2019, has marked an important step in the trajectory of Trkiye-China relations. His participation as a guest of honor at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin brought a meaning that went far beyond the protocol. Despite the efforts of the India to block the presence of Trkiyes at the top, the invitation of Beijing was a clear recognition of the growth of the Ankaras in Eurasian politics. The meeting between Erdoan and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit offered important clues to the future of bilateral links at a time when world power sales undergo a deep change.

Synergy of the managers of leaders

During their talks, Erdoan reiterated Trkiyes coherent support for China policy and highlighted the strategic dimension of the relationship. He called for a more balanced and sustainable commercial partnership, stressing the importance of Chinese investment in Trkiye in promising sectors such as digital technologies, energy, health and tourism. He also underlined the urgency of harmonization of the Trkiy average corridor with the Belt and Road (BRI) initiative, noting that a stronger coordination would generate mutual advantages.

Xi Jinping, for its part, described Trkiye and China as rising powers from the world South, both defined by independence and autonomy. He argued that strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries would not only serve their national interests but also those of developing countries as a whole. XI called on both sides to deepen political confidence, to extend the cooperation of the fight against terrorism to tourism, to seize opportunities in new areas such as clean energy, 5G and biomedicine, and to work more closely within multilateral platforms such as UN, G-20 and OCS.

This ambitious program highlights opportunities and challenges. While bilateral relations have grown in recent years, the bandwidth of Trkiyes foreign policy has been consumed mainly by crises such as the Russian-Ukraine war, atrocities during Israels in Gaza, the Iran-Israel confrontation and the reconstruction of the Syries. As a result, Trkiye was unable to fully develop policies with China in the center. Ankara often approaches Beijing with emotional ups and stockings, eager to see rapid economic results of political commitment. On the other hand, China remains cautious. The emphasis placed on the very beginning of his meeting with Erdoan on the need to strengthen political confidence suggests that there is still a gap of trust. The cancellation of the long-range Chinese missile contract in 2015 announced the same day that XI arrived in Antalya for the G-20 summit left a deep scar. The subsequent Turkish statements on the question of duïcs have still set confidence. These episodes reveal that the relationship has not yet crossed the Chinese confidence threshold.

However, Tianjin's positive atmosphere suggests that the Erdoan-Xe meeting can create a new momentum. There are reasons to expect the summit to mark the start of a more constructive phase of bilateral links.

Again starting in bilateral relations

China today is much more than the world's largest manufacturing center. It is a world leader in green energy, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and biotechnology. Thanks to the BRI, Beijing built ports, railways and bridges that extend from Asia to Africa and Latin America, exporting not only goods but also influence. Trkiye, with its strategic location, a relatively young population and a diversified economy, can serve as an essential partner in this emerging global landscape. However, to translate this potential into tangible advantages, Ankara must approach cooperation with meticulous selectivity. Taking advantage of the Chinese forces without slipping into dependence requires strategies that emphasize technology transfer, joint research and the creation of local value rather than dependence on unilateral import.

One of the most urgent challenges remains the massive commercial imbalance, strongly tilted in favor of Chinas. The correction of this imbalance will not only depend on stimulating the exports of Trkiyes, but also to attract it from the long-term Chinese investments which generate a job and a know-how on Turkish soil. The alignment of the central corridor with the BRI if it is accompanied by reforms in customs, infrastructure and funding could transform Trkiye into the logistical heart of Eurasia. Cultural and educational exchanges, the promotion of tourism and the cooperation of stronger media are also crucial to building a sustainable social base for partnership.

The broader context is also important. Next year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Trkiye and China. This step is an opportunity to raise links with a higher level, but also highlights the delicate balance that Trkiye must preserve. As a member of NATO pursuing a multidimensional foreign policy, Ankara cannot afford to leave its cooperation with Beijing being misinterpreted as a pivot away from the West. On the contrary, the Trkiyes challenge is to strengthen its role as a bridge between the regions, engaging both the partners of the Atlantic and Asia while retaining its strategic autonomy.

Of course, risks remain. Domestic sensitivities, in particular surrounding the Uighur problem, can arouse tensions. Western reactions to deeper Trkiye-Chine cooperation could complicate the transatlantic links of Ankaras. However, if they are cautiously managed, the opportunities are considerable.

Basically, the Tianjin summit reflected a world in transition. Chinas Rise was called the largest miracle of our time: a country of 1.4 billion which has transformed not only in the global factory but also a power of the industries of the future. For Trkiye, the test lies in the possibility of positioning itself judiciously in this transformation, forging a balanced, mutually beneficial and resilient relationship with global turbulence.

We remember the meeting of Erdoan-XI in Tianjin as the first chapter of a new era in a partnership which could shape not only bilateral links but also the architecture of the 21st century World Order.

Beijing is no longer a distant capital for Trkiye, but a decisive center in the future order of the world. The question is whether Ankara will see China as another market or as a strategic partner. The success will depend on Trkiyes' ability to apply the same virtues that have fueled Chinas: patience, foresight and a clear feeling of strategy.