Politics
If Prabowo is serious: catch gibran and jokowi
If Prabowo is serious: catch gibran and jokowi
By M Rizal Fadillah
In a speech, responding to various acts of anarchy at the end of August, Prabowo said that the movement was a manifestation that had led to betrayal and terrorism. Although considered excessive, moreover, there is a problem that will be applied by martial emergency, but the declaration is interesting. There must mainly be a follow -up to dismantle the case or tragedy.
Gibran's maneuver appeared, among others, came to demonstrators somewhere and accepting the delegation of Ojol who turned out to be an indicated false or artificial. There is an impression that Gibran wants to show the role of the command and even the takeover. Solo game?
The game became outside the scenario after Affan Kurniawan was touched and crushed by Ratis Brimob. There is a pure ojol and student movement.
Because terrorism can be due to riots, to burn and even to plunder. Terrorists are those who designed terror. Serious question that is the brain of terror? Maybe Anarcho, Bais, Bin, Police, Chalid or others. Hendro's foreign version is temporarily excluded. If the network is connected to the power supply, it should be difficult to continue.
Then, who is betrayal, you want to overthrow the government and then be able with authority?
The initial indication after Gibran's maneuver is an expression of PSI frame which leads to the rescue efforts of Prabowo. After the abolition Amnesty Tom Lembong and Hasto Kristiyanto, President Prabowo was “hostile” and was considered disappointed Jokowi's family.
The direction of the betrayal movement accused of the Jokowi family and the PSI “jokowism” is determined by the serious investigation on the police. This means that Prabowo command must be issued. The chief of the national police Listyo Sigit must dare to investigate the possibility of Jokowi and Gibran as a puppeteer. If he does not implement, then Prabowo is the right opportunity to dismiss him. Too strong and large under the spotlight for Listyo Sigit which was considered the hand of Joko Widodo.
Jokowi Gibran is the greatest potential of the brain. Not wanting to drop Prabowo but paralyzed Prabowo while strengthening Gibran's position. The status of the vice-president is safe and remains in guarantee. Tni tni withdrawal serious shakes makzulkan jokowi and the establishment of the secretariat of Jokowi Makzulkan Gibran added to anxiety and to the joko soloensis camp.
Joko Soloensis tried to press Prabowo via Xi Jinping China. Spelled three strategic moments for this. First, before April 1, 2024, at the end of Prabowo, the Minister of Defense “Face” Xi Jinping before April 22, 2024 was decided to win during the Electoral Audience of the MK. Second, on November 9, 2024, Prabowo who “reported” Jinping was inaugurated on October 20, 2024 and third yesterday during “forced” at the Chinese Troop Defile event on September 3, 2025.
Remember 60 years ago in September 1965 when the Indonesian government knew the communist state so much before the PKI betrayal movement broke out on September 30.
Chaos 25, 28-29 August 2025, which continued on September 3, 2025 the Prabowo meeting with Xi Jinping recalled the old trauma.
Is there a Joko solonsis movement A signal of political operations justifies a communist style or a PKI? Now it depends on Prabowo to manage, submit and control, compromise or dare to be independent? Dependent on Xi Jinping-Jokowi or Merdeka as President of the Republic of Indonesia? PRABOWO POLITICIAN OR PRABOWO Who is BLOODY TNI?
If it is true for the President of the Republic of Indonesia, TNI and NKRI fighters, Prabowo will not play or play. Seriousness and courage are tested with fundamental measures that must start: catch Gibran and Jokowi.
Without that, then everything is right Omon-omon.
*) Political and national observers
Bandung, September 8, 2025
|
Sources
2/ https://jakartasatu.com/2025/09/08/jika-prabowo-serius-tangkap-gibran-dan-jokowi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
