



President Donald Trump also remained optimistic that a cease-fire could be made in Gaza and that an agreement for hostages could be concluded “very soon”.

Trump restores the “War Department” as a secondary title of the Defense Department

President Donald Trump has signed a decree authorizing the DIA of the defense. Pete Hegseth to use the Ministry of War as a secondary name for the Pentagon.

Washington President Donald Trump told journalists that European leaders would visit the White House on September 8 or 9, when he repeated the expectations that he would speak “soon” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to end the war in Ukraine.

Optimism prevails over Gaza, where he said he expects a ceasefire and an agreement for the hostages “very soon”.

And despite South Korea, worrying the arrest of hundreds of workers in a Georgia factory, which is under construction, Trump said that the country is hosting foreign investments as long as workers are legally brought.

Here is what you need to know about Trump's comments on September 7 after returning from the U.S. Open Men final in New York:

Trump to meet European leaders again on Ukraine

Trump said individual European leaders he was not called to discuss how to resolve the Russian-Ukraine war. Trump added that he was not satisfied after a massive Russian air assault against the main government's building in kyiv.

“The situation of Russia-Ukraine, we are going to do it,” Trumpsaid.

He repeated that he expects to speak to Putin “soon”, that is what he said after meeting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders in the White House in mid-August.

“I'm not happy with the whole war,” said Trump. “No one was harder for President Putin. I am not delighted with Putin.”

Trump gives Hamas' latest warning to Gaza

Trump also expressed optimism on making a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza “very soon”. He said less than 20 hostages remained, and the goal is for their return before more death.

“I think we are going to have an agreement in Gaza very soon,” said Trump.

Trump had warned Hamas earlier on social networks to accept his conditions for an agreement without detailing them publicly, in what he called his “last warning”. Trump said that Israel has already accepted the proposal.

“We are working on a solution that can be very good,” Trump told journalists. “You will hear about it very soon. We are trying to finish it, get the hostages.”

Trump urges foreign companies to hire American workers

South Korean officials expressed their regret as to the descent of immigration and customs in a Hyundai factory on September 4 which led to the arrest of 475 workers. More than 300 South Koreans return home.

Trump said the incident did not harm relations between countries.

He had welcomed foreign investments in the United States, which, according to him, would increase with the prices he imposed on imports from other countries in the world. But he said the objective is that foreign investors hire American workers.

“What we are asking in return is that you hire and train American workers,” said Trump, echoing a message on social networks he published earlier.

Trump “ a little surprised '' about the resignation of the Japanese Prime Minister

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned on September 7, assuming a series of deadly electoral losses.

Ishiba had just calculated the details of a trade agreement to reduce American prices on Japanese products. But Ishiba said he had to take responsibility for losing the majority in the two chambers of Parliament on the increase in subsistence costs.

Trump said he was “a little surprised” from Ishiba's decision.

Contribution: Reuters

