



Posted September 7, 20257 September 2025

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, expressed his frustration with regard to Russia following a greater aerial assault in Moscow against Ukraine, while his administration floats more severe sanctions to collapse the Russian economy.

Speaking on Sunday after Russia launched its greatest missile and drone attack to date against Ukraine, Trump said that he was not satisfied with the whole situation.

List of recommended stories of 3 list elements

It is such a waste of humanity. I'm not delighted with what's going on there, I'm going to tell you, Trump told the journalists of the Andrewin Maryland common base.

I think it will settle.

Trumps' comments came a few hours after indicating that he was ready to accelerate the sanctions against Moscow.

Asked at the White House if he was ready to go to the second phase of the sanctions, Trump replied, yes, I am, without developing.

Addressing NBC News earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that more difficult sanctions, including secondary measures targeting Russian oil buyers, could paralyze the economy of Russia and bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiation table.

We are ready to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to follow us, said Bessent.

We are now in a race between the duration of the duration of the Ukrainian army compared to the duration of the duration of the Russian economy.

And if the United States and the EU can enter, made more sanctions, secondary prices on countries that buy Russian oil, the Russian economy will be in full collapse, added Bessent.

The Secretary in the United States of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, attends a press conference after trade negotiations between the United States and China [File: Magnus Lejhall/Reuters]

The Russia dam of drone and missile attacks on Saturday evening and Sunday morning killed at least four people, including an infant, according to Ukrainian officials, and set fire to the Housing Ukraines Cabinet government complex.

The Russian forces launched at least 810 drones and 13 missiles during the assault, the most in a single dam since the start of the war, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The American envoy in Ukraine Keith Kellogg condemned the attack, saying that it was not a signal that Russia wanted to diplomatically ended this war.

Trump, who last month slapped a 50% rate on India for its continuous Russian oil purchases, has repeatedly threatened to increase the pressure on Russia when he has trouble keeping his promises to end the war quickly.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the prospect of penalties on states that are still dealing with Moscow.

In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Zelenskyy said: I am very grateful to all the partners, but some of them, I mean, they continue [to] Buy Russian oil and gas, and it's not fair I think the idea of ​​putting prices on countries that continue to conclude agreements with Russia, I think that is the right idea.

Trump has done for months for a diplomatic resolution in the conflict.

Last month, the American president welcomed Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss the end of the war, during their first face -to -face meeting since the Trumps returned to the White House.

Shortly after, he welcomed Zelenskyy and European leaders in Washington, DC, for discussions on a regulation.

Despite the diplomatic blitz, there has been little progress towards a peace agreement, Moscow and kyiv remaining distant on key issues and persistent Russia in its bombing of Ukrainian cities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/7/us-european-sanctions-could-collapse-russian-economy-trump-aide The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos