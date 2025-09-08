Politics
Scientists bury the wishes of Putin and Xi Jinping, by David Meseguer my
“Before, he rarely reached the age of 70 The words of President Xins, Xi Jinping, during a conversation with Vladmir Putin.
“Thanks to the development of biotechnology, the Rgans Humans proves to transplantation constantly and people may feel more and more young and even To reach immortality“, The Russian president responded to his Homleg Xins during the events of Bequn to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
The diligent between the two leaders on immortality And the possibility of reaching the century and a half of life with TCNICs like Rgans' transplants revived, if it had never been disabled, an qesti which, since time immemorial, has obsessed humanity: Being able to prolong the life of unsusptified or even becoming immortal lmits.
By It is true in these declarations Made by two world leaders who go from seventy?
Immortality, against the evolution of the species
ManelleProfessor of people of the UB and head of the research group CNCE at the Josep Carreras Leucmia research institute, believes that “immortality is more than a literary resource than a biological resource”, although there are spices that have a very long life. In this sense, he emphasizes that the humansas well as primates and many Mamefers, have a Perque of limited life Aix ajuda at the Evolo de l'Eccie.
According to this vision, Eternal life goes against natural selection And would harm the ability of a pinch to reproduce and perpetuate itself. As Salvador Macip, Noem Sobregus and Esteller himself in the book “The Secret of Eternal Life”, explain, “a SPCie that keeps the genome intact for many generations condemned not to evolve and eventually turn off“.
The brain, neither immortal nor transplantable
The geneticist indicates that the transplantation They did a lot to increase the years of life of many people, to make parallelism with an old car, It limits the possibilities of considerably prolonging life through this Fumula.
“If we now change the engine, after the wheels and the body forward, we finally have a different car. In humans, it is very complex to do, because The brain is intrasplantable At present and also Impossible to make it work immortal. The brain, the garlic that we think and feel, not our liver or our kidney, is the garlic that defines us as humans, “underlines Manel eseterth.
For his part, Dr. Alejo Rodrguez-Fratilli, ICREA researcher at the Biomdic Research Institute, believes that The SSIA Medulla It is an area to study in terms of longevity.
“SESIA MEDULLA Transpants, the tank of all the blood and many Immune system clulesis a real terpia today for many patients. Perhaps this could be worked to obtain effects on longevity because we know that many crowds of the immune system are the first to start to undergo age changes, “said Rodrguez-Fratilli.
“Supercentenary”, still far from 150 years
“”Living 150 years is an extremely ambition target. By the conjunction of a series of factors such as a PTIM climate, low pollution, a balanced and calm life, as well as various foods and without too much transformed, it can do it each time More supercentricsHis dir, over 110 years and approaches 120 without any external intervention, ”explains Manel Esteller.
In addition to the aforementioned factors, Dr Esteller also highlights hygiene measures, the Dastica Reducci of the time of exposure to the sun and the Treatments against certain diseasesas elements that have contributed to Delay aging and “disguise the passage of time”.
In this sense, Esteller declares that a ACCI workforce “against serious age diseasesOn a cardiovascular scale, neurodegenerative and diabetes can make many more people reach 105 or 110 years. “”
The geneticist underlines that research allows Separate the factors They must simply do with ageRegarding those who have to do with Aging with illness::
“Many supercentenarians arrive at the end of their lives with an almost perfect state of health. They had expired at that time, but they did not die because they had a spectacular disease.”
Speaker early in risk biomarkers
The researcher at the Alejo Rodrguez-Fratilli biomedic research institute. was involved in an early step“.
Always in ICT criteria, Rodrguez-Fratilli The study of biomarkers over time He can help make certain decisions to prevent certain diseases. And give an example:
“There are blood biomarkers who can allow us to detect Cncement or dysfonciation in the hematological system early. Then we can wait to see if this person finally develops a very different acute healing disease or we can try to protect it early.”
In the same vein, Rodrguez-Fratilli mentions that the T -Cliles modified using t – In Terpias against CNCE, it could also be studied to delay certain diseases related to aging.
“”The study of elements Whether they do B on our liver, our brain, which delay, delay or maintain the active system, which are better regenerated or better respond to infections. Why don't we take this knowledge to intervene soon, or even prevent? “”
According to Dr. Esteller, Knowledge of certain biomarkers Of aging to genes, proteins or metabliques Develop specific FRMACs against aging crowds “either on an epigedential scale, on a scale of suchmers, frightening molecular or mitochndaries”, always in order to Extra Life Time Larring, for quality.
Cellular reprogrammaci
The CULIC and the private sector invest in many efforts to rejuvenate the crowdsSay, detect those who are able to divide and recover their plasticity.
“Cell reprogramming involves Insert a series of factors in a cell because it is still young. For the moment, it has been made with animals for not with humans. We must be careful because if you are a young cllula May have other dangers. For example, the Cancer She is a young cllula. So we must always look for“Balance between life times and diseases associated with living more time“Concludes Dr. Esteller.
