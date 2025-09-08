Trump takes credit for Biden's infrastructure projects to which he opposed





Donald Trump apparently tries to take credit for infrastructure projects funded by a bill that former president Joe Biden reported in law – legislation to which Trump vehemently opposed at the time as “loser in the United States”

Now, the New York Times reported that the Trump administration removes the blue panels that have presented projects “financed by the Bipartite Infrastructure Act by President Joe Biden” and the establishment of red panels that are read, in all the ceilings: “President Donald J. Trump” and “Rebuilding America's Infrastructure”. These panels have presented themselves in several major infrastructure projects funded by Biden's bill, including the bridges of Maryland and Connecticut as well as rail improvements in Seattle, Boston and Philadelphia, and a project to replace the Amtrak tunnel between Baltimore and Washington, DC, the panels also recognize (but in a smaller police) Biden.

Not only has Trump opposed the adoption of the infrastructure bill before becoming president for a second term, but he signed an executive decree shortly after its inauguration requiring the federal agencies “immediately breaks the disbursement of funds” under the Biden infrastructure law in 2021 and the law on the reduction of inflation 2022 which invested in climate initiatives. A day later, the administration said that the order was only applied to the funds for programs that disinfit investments in fossil fuels or encourage the use of electric vehicles.

The other parts of the infrastructure law, such as financing to modernize bridges, public transport and highways, have remained intact.

Representative Joe Courtney, a democrat whose district includes part of the Connecticut River bridge that is replaced, Trump's hypocrisy said. “This bridge would never have obtained where he is today without this bill, to whom he opposed,” he told Times.

Republicans taking credit for projects funded by Biden's infrastructure legislation which, they have opposed, are not a new phenomenon. The GOP representative, Rob Wittman, voted against the bill and published a press release praising his vote opposing what he called “Green New Deal in disguise”. But on X, formerly Twitter, Wittman then praised an expansion of $ 70 million from the port of Virginia in Norfolk.

He then deleted the tweet, said his office at ABC News because he did not want to give the impression that he voted for the bill. Trendy stories

“While the Wittman Congress member voted against the infrastructure bill, it is delighted that the port of Virginia has received funding that he has worked so hard over the years,” a spokesman for ABC News said.

The Republican colleagues of Wittman, including representative Gary Palmer, representative Ashley Hinson and representative Kay Granger, also praised the funding of Biden infrastructure against which they voted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-taking-credit-biden-infrastructure-projects-1235422782/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos