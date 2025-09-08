Muhadjir: Arif Bumimera Mastermind Growth and Poverty Management





Muhadjir Effendy and Arif Budimanta (Isnaini / Pwmu.co)

pwmu.co – Special Advisor to the President of the Republic of Indonesia for HAJJ and HBP President University of Malang Muland (UMM)Prof. Muhadjir Effendy, remembering the figure of an economist Arif Budimantanta died at the age of 57. According to Muhadjir, Arif is a thinker with a great contribution to Indonesia. His ideas and innovations have colored the direction of national political policy. ARIF has a high, simple and idealistic integrity. The nature of its hard workers also gives its own impression. Many political policies are influenced by his ideas, said the former Chancellor of the UMM. Thanks to the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle, Arif is considered capable of translating the economy of people and Marhaenism in political practices. It was an extraordinary actions in the figure of Arif Budimantanta, he added. Muhadjir added that he worked a lot with ARIF while still being Minister for the Coordination of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK). At that time, Arif was often present with new ideas in the formulation of extreme poverty reduction strategies and late delay programs. It is a brain in order to reduce extreme poverty. Various concepts were born from his thoughts. Likewise with the manipulation of growth retardation in Indonesia. We work very well together because he is a hard worker, integrity and the idealist, said the president of the UMM BPH. In addition to the government, Muhadjir was also close to Arif by Muhammadiyah. He even recruited Arif to direct the PP Muhammadiyah Economic and Entrepreneurship Council. Its academic history that study at the University of Chicago and Harvard are considered to be very suitable for occupying a strategic position in Persyarikatan. The one who lost was not only Muhammadiyah, not only me, but the Indonesian people also felt lost an extraordinary figure, said Muhadjir. He is known, Arif Budimanta is an economist and special staff of President Joko Widodo. The news of his death was justified by PP Muhammadiyah via Instagram Download @Lensamu.

