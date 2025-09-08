Politics
Jokowi is called the culprit of the nation's damage, Gatot Nurmantyo asks to try immediately
Jakarta -The president of the Coalition of Action Save Indonesia (Kami) Gatot Nurmantyo made a strong statement by accusing the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo as a source of damage to the nation.
The declaration was made in a discussion which was broadcast in the Youtube Réfly Harun channel on Sunday September 7, 2025.
According to Gatot, the accumulation of damage was clearly visible by the wave of demonstrations which took place at the end of August 2025.
He considered the situation to reflect the strong contradiction between the difficulties of people's life and the lifestyle of the political elites that have really shown luxury.
In the discussion, Gatot even delivered a spicy satire to Jokowi.
He said, congratulations to Mr. Jokowi who could harm this country is extraordinary.
The former TNI commander considered that the impact of the previous government was now directly felt by President Prabowo Suubianto.
According to him, the new government seemed to be carrying a heavy burden due to the policies inherited by the jokowi regime.
Who is billed at President Prabowo is very heavy, damaged in this way. It was not even a year but was demonstrated and so on, said Gatot.
Gatot pointed out that the measures to try Jokowi should be taken for legal certainty.
He judged that the process was important for the public to know clearly if Jokowi has committed violations or not.
If I'm not mistaken, clean the name. If it is bad, depending on the law. Adili de Jokowi therefore does not mean that we are negative for Jokowi. This is precisely a form of legal certainty, he stressed.
In addition to offensive Jokowi, Gatot also underlined the internal conditions of the Prabowo government.
He asked that the president immediately taking decisive measures to clean up the cabinet of those who were considered to always have an influence of the previous regime.
According to Gatot, the existence of people who are always affiliated with the Jokowi group have the potential to trigger chaos in the government.
The goal is to ask the President to immediately rebuild the cabinet, thank you, said Gatot in a satire tone.
The declaration of the cabinet which, according to him, was deliberately spoken as a form of strong criticism of the existence of figures which, according to him, were not worth it to be maintained.
In addition to the reshuffle of the cabinet, Gatot also urged major reforms in the police.
He considered that this decision asked that the institution could return to exercise their functions in accordance with the principles of professionalism.
Gatot even openly asked President Prabowo to immediately replace the national police chief as part of the global improvement program.
He considered that changes in the police would be a strong signal that the new government was really determined to reform.
Gatot Nurmantyo's declaration collected a wide response among the public who participated in the discussion.
Some consider it a strong criticism which deserves a serious concern of the government.
While others see it as a form of anxiety of the opposition group towards the current orientation of national policy.
However, Gatot stressed that his statement was not only empty criticism.
He mentioned that all forms of evaluation of Jokowi and the current government were carried out in order to maintain the nation not worse.
The declaration also strengthens our position as a group which remains critical with regard to the policy of leaders.
Gatot closed by stressing that what he said was a form of concern so that the government went in accordance with the corridor of the law and the interests of the people.
AGUS MUALIF: The first sermon of the Apostle Al-Masih Iysa Publication views:
banner
September 8, 2025
September 8, 2025
September 8, 2025
September 8, 2025
September 8, 2025
September 8, 2025
September 7, 2025
September 7, 2025
September 6, 2025
September 6, 2025
TNI is paralyzed, Prabowo falls?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.zonasatunews.com/nasional/jokowi-disebut-biang-kerusakan-bangsa-gatot-nurmantyo-desak-segera-diadili/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- North Dakota State football player from Wayzata, accused of stealing the watch worth $ 228k, removed from team
- It should be clear now that Trump is not, and will never be, an ally – politico
- Ajit Agarkar: Take bullets with a smile in Indian crickets hottest chair | Cricket -Nieuws
- RFK Jr. Sennet is heated with the Senante's conflict
- The representative of the charitable country is residing destroying the earthquake in Afghanistan – Afghanistan
- RI-Denmark collaborates on the marine space plan to advance offshore wind energy
- Carlos Alcaraz won his 2nd American Open in the match delayed by Trump's attendanceExBulletin
- The Congo has announced a new Ebola outbreak. Here's what you need to know
- Murage off China from the best computer chip technology
- Tennis Star, Quadri Aruna, complains consistent poor treatment by Nigerian government
- Erin Patterson Australian Australian Erin Patterson imprisoned for the rest of his life for the lunch of toxic fungi BBC News
- Ukraine-Russia War dergest: Trump to discuss new sanctions in Moscow this week after a greater war attack