Jokowi is called the culprit of the nation's damage, Gatot Nurmantyo asks to try immediately

Jakarta -The president of the Coalition of Action Save Indonesia (Kami) Gatot Nurmantyo made a strong statement by accusing the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo as a source of damage to the nation.

The declaration was made in a discussion which was broadcast in the Youtube Réfly Harun channel on Sunday September 7, 2025.

According to Gatot, the accumulation of damage was clearly visible by the wave of demonstrations which took place at the end of August 2025.

He considered the situation to reflect the strong contradiction between the difficulties of people's life and the lifestyle of the political elites that have really shown luxury.

In the discussion, Gatot even delivered a spicy satire to Jokowi.

He said, congratulations to Mr. Jokowi who could harm this country is extraordinary.

The former TNI commander considered that the impact of the previous government was now directly felt by President Prabowo Suubianto.

According to him, the new government seemed to be carrying a heavy burden due to the policies inherited by the jokowi regime.

Who is billed at President Prabowo is very heavy, damaged in this way. It was not even a year but was demonstrated and so on, said Gatot.

Gatot pointed out that the measures to try Jokowi should be taken for legal certainty.

He judged that the process was important for the public to know clearly if Jokowi has committed violations or not.

If I'm not mistaken, clean the name. If it is bad, depending on the law. Adili de Jokowi therefore does not mean that we are negative for Jokowi. This is precisely a form of legal certainty, he stressed.

In addition to offensive Jokowi, Gatot also underlined the internal conditions of the Prabowo government.

He asked that the president immediately taking decisive measures to clean up the cabinet of those who were considered to always have an influence of the previous regime.

According to Gatot, the existence of people who are always affiliated with the Jokowi group have the potential to trigger chaos in the government.

The goal is to ask the President to immediately rebuild the cabinet, thank you, said Gatot in a satire tone.

The declaration of the cabinet which, according to him, was deliberately spoken as a form of strong criticism of the existence of figures which, according to him, were not worth it to be maintained.

In addition to the reshuffle of the cabinet, Gatot also urged major reforms in the police.

He considered that this decision asked that the institution could return to exercise their functions in accordance with the principles of professionalism.

Gatot even openly asked President Prabowo to immediately replace the national police chief as part of the global improvement program.

He considered that changes in the police would be a strong signal that the new government was really determined to reform.

Gatot Nurmantyo's declaration collected a wide response among the public who participated in the discussion.

Some consider it a strong criticism which deserves a serious concern of the government.

While others see it as a form of anxiety of the opposition group towards the current orientation of national policy.

However, Gatot stressed that his statement was not only empty criticism.

He mentioned that all forms of evaluation of Jokowi and the current government were carried out in order to maintain the nation not worse.

The declaration also strengthens our position as a group which remains critical with regard to the policy of leaders.

Gatot closed by stressing that what he said was a form of concern so that the government went in accordance with the corridor of the law and the interests of the people.

