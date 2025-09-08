Bad Optics – Journal – Dawn.com





Maryam Nawaz went to Japan and, as if it is, almost everyone had a fusion. I think that a large part of the hatred that it receives above all is revealing of the deep rot of misogyny in this country. Ali Amin Gandapur or Murad Ali Shah would not arouse the same resentment if they had made the same trip, with their entourage and printed the same self-feminine advertisements. The old -fashioned anchors would question the costs of the announcement, the point of them, etc., but not with a poisonous style that they reserve for Maryam.

So yes, misogyny for Maryam prevails over everything and yet she does not help herself.

Maryam is perhaps a good administrator, visionary and all the things claimed in the many advertisements on his leadership which are printed with taxpayers' expenses as everyone likes to emphasize. All journalists angry with advertisements may want to verify the dependence of the commercial model of their media organizations to this advertising for survival but I move away. Maryam did not understand that bad optics can flow from political careers and hers are particularly suffering from poor perception of the public.

Unfortunately, politics is a question of optics. I would like it to be on performance. This is not what you say for example, this controversy of the figure, but how you say it again, the persistent figures are called. Politicians can convince voters of the most offensive and regressive ideas. We took our backs at the corner, convinced that we cannot touch any law based on religion, for example, because some elements will descend into the street and create hell. But I'm getting lost again. I wrote on the optics.

Maryam did not realize that bad optics can flow from political careers.

Imagine if Maryam had started this trip to Japan without the pump. Even half of the pump.

Most of the debate around this trip was around the perspective of those around him, who paid what and why, and the advertising spent for his personal projection. The Minister of Information of Punjabs, Azma Bokhari, who accompanied her to Japan, gave press conferences demystifying XYZ complaints and said, among other things, that Maryam herself accumulated expenses. It didn't do anything to suppress anger. His trip overshadowed the worst floods in almost 40 years.

I understand that his government had to demystify false affirmations about this trip, but they did not do a good job either. Soch Fact Check confirmed that the video of the pro-Imran songs at a press conference in Maryam in Japan, shared by PTI supporters on social networks, is tampered with. The organization has also demystified Maryam's tampered videos in the past.

Part of me thinks that Maryam knows that it doesn't matter what she is doing, it will never be good enough for her detractors, so she plows her plans. A certain urban elite group of women hates it particularly, so Maryams focuses solely on its basis of voters. It's a mistake.

Maryam could not get rid of her parties, the disconnection of Pakistan today, especially young people. Aside from his father's fans, young people are not discussed by advertisements. They want to leave this country and die of wanting to do so. More than the smooth vlogs of his travels, they want results. They are probably rejected by the thousands of alleged clinics that she has named after herself. This whole self-promotion is, as children say, cringing teeth.

The irony is that she hopes that this media blitz will help people forget her opponent. However, the way it does it only strengthens the image of Imran Khans as a austere leader who has not spent a lot of money for those around or advertisements.

Optics is important.

All Pakistan leaders should look at the current events in Indonesia. The demonstrations began on August 25 against the housing allowance granted to deputies which was 10 times the minimum wage in Jakarta. This happened at a time when the government has made reductions in education, health and public labor. Exasperated demonstrators have burned and looted public buildings, including Parliament in eastern Indonesia and the home of the Minister of Finance. The demonstrations against the corrupt elite became ugly last Friday after a video emerged from the paramilitary police who ran on a 21 -year -old delivery man when he was dealing with demonstrators. Although the president, an ex-general only a year after his presidency, called on the police to be firm with violent demonstrators, he accepted a reduction in the housing allowance of the deputies and declared that hell reduced travel abroad for them, a rare concession to the demonstrators, the goalkeeper reported.

This is a story that is worth following not only for the leadership of Pakistans who is disconnected from the reality of peoples, but also for citizens fed up with their needs which are not satisfied. I do not tolerate violence, but there is power to the organization as we have seen in Bangladesh and now in Indonesia with students who showed us a different way is possible.

The writer is a journalism instructor.x: @leneinglady

Posted in Dawn, September 8, 2025

