



Jakarta, Tukiahijau.com twenty of the years have passed since the death of human rights activists (HAM) said that Talib, the murder case that has not yet revealed him. The National Commission for Human Rights (Komnas HAM) guarantees that the investigation into this case continues by calling for 18 witnesses to various groups. The president of the National Commission for Human Rights, Anis Hidayah, revealed that his party still needed additional information from a number of other parties. So far, we have called around 18 witnesses, and there are still three circles that we must present to provide information, he told Ylbhi Building Jakarta journalists on Sunday (7/9/2025). According to Anis, Komnas Ham also brings together important documents from the authorities and organizations of civil society. In addition, the coordination with the Office of the Attorney General and the police continues to be carried out, including an examination of the minutes of the existing examination (BAP). Of course, Komnas Ham will continue to examine witnesses and the preparation of investigation reports, he added. Munnir died on September 7, 2004 on the Garuda flight Indonesia Ga-974 in the Netherlands. The results of the autopsy show a fatal dose of arsenic compound in his body. At that time, Munir traveled to continue his studies at the University of Utrecht, in the Netherlands. This affair dragged the name of Garuda Indonesia pilot, Pollycarpus Budihari Priento, who was declared involved and sentenced to 20 years in prison. However, he was released in 2018 after receiving a certain number of remissions and died two years later due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, other figures that would have been involved, including former officials of the State Intelligence Agency (Bin) Muchdi Purwopranjono, were finally condemned to be free. Human rights activists suspect that the murder of Mining has been committed in a structured, systematic actor and involving actors in an important position in the country. However, up to 21 years old, the main brain of the murder of Munir was not revealed. The research team (TPF) reported by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has never been published. In 2017, when the activists collected the report to President Joko Widodo, the document was even declared missing. During his life, Munir was known as a vocal fighter who fought for the rights of workers, students, young people and other oppressed groups. As a defender of the Legal Aid Institute (LBH), he often drops directly into the action of demanding justice. In addition, he is also one of the founders of human rights institutions such as contrast and impartiality. Although two decades have passed, the name of Mining remains alive as a symbol of the struggle for human rights in Indonesia. The commemoration of 21 years of the death of Munir is again recalled that justice for the murder of human rights activists is still a great duty for the country.

