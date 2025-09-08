



When the history of Indian cricket during the 20th century is written, the 1982-1983 cricket season will, in all probability, be praised as that which has had the greatest impact on the development of this sport in the country.

The season started with a unique test against Sri Lanka, who entered the rarefied world of test matches. This was followed by a six test tour in Pakistan, followed by a visit to the Antilles to play five tests. The last match of this hectic season was the 1983 prudential World Cup.

It was also a very difficult season. A tour in Pakistan is never easy, and it was even more difficult at the time, when Imran Khan led a higher drawer side. In addition, Pakistan also had an ax to grind since they had tasted defeat when the team turned in India in 1979-1980.

An outside series against the West Indies, easily the strongest side of the world with their pack of fast quisors and explosive drummers, was the most difficult challenge in world cricket from the mid -1970s to the beginning of the century.

Since India had a very mediocre record in limited cricket, just winning a lonely match in the first two editions of the World Cup, nothing was also expected on the 1983 championship.

But India shocked the world of cricket by humiliating the powerful Antilles to raise the World Cup in June 1983. The story of the way this victory was obtained was told and told many times and does not need rehearsal. But the details of the two series before that, against Pakistan and the Antilles, both of India have lost badly, are almost never recited.

It is the experience of participating in these two strong teams in their own den that hardened the Indian cricket players and sharpened their skills, and placed them on the track to become world champions. Most of the games would have collapsed in front of consecutive defeats in six months and took place in pieces. India was able to keep his honor and emerge from this fire test with their intact pride because of the efforts of a player, who not only resisted the love at first sight launched by fast quisors but also counterattacks of embreds, in addition to anchoring the team at critical moments during the semi-finals and the World Cup finals.

It is a parody of justice that Mohinder Amarnath is rarely granted for his enormous contributions to the Indian cricket, in particular those made during the 1982-1983 season, where his technique, his grain, his courage and his courage even earned him from his opponents. There is no doubt that India would have collapsed like a pack of cards if Mohinder had not been boldly against Imran and Company in Pakistan or that the fast quisors of the Antilles are courageously courageously. The 1,182 points he carried out during the 11 tests against these two opponents, who included five centuries, were worth their weight in pure gold. The saga he scripted by resuming his sleeves after being transported urgently to the hospital for putting points on his face following a bouncer of Malcolm Marshall striking him on his face, on a terrible ground in Bridgetown, in Barbados, is in memories as long as the game is played. It is for this reason that no less a person than VIV Richards praised him as the best drummer in the world against rapid bowling alley.

Mohinder Amarnath and Surinder Amarnath in a congratulations function organized by the Delhi and the District Cricket Association in 2017. The former captain of India Bishen Singh Bedi is also seen. File photo: PTI

Mohinder's career made an interesting reading in that there were no less than five feedback in his 18 -year -old international cricket career. After his beginnings in Chennai against the Australians visiting as a bowling player at an average rhythm, where he left everyone shocked by Bill Bill Lawry and Ian Chappell, he had to wait another six years before having another opportunity to play at this level. Even after his return and the cement of his place in the side as a versatile, Mohinder was made to pay the penalty whenever he suffered a period of form. But a more serious problem arose when he started to be labeled as weak against the bouncer due to the strike a few times.

Until the late 1970s, drummers rarely wore helmets. Mohinder suffered a fracture of his skull when he was struck by a bouncer of Richard Hadlee in a first class match during the tour in England in 1979. He was not part of the team in the first five tests of the series against Australia that followed. When he was selected for the final test of the series in Mumbai, it was obvious that the Australian quisors poinched him with bodies. Mohinder surprised one and all while heading towards Bat with a high solar, of the type carried by the cricket players in the 1930s, he was welcomed by a range of bouncers and he overturned the stumps while trying to hang one and was dismissed for a duck.

It was later revealed that Mohinder was carrying the top solar on the direction of his father, Lala Amarnath, who was opposed to his son carrying a helmet. If Lala had thought that this headgear would be an adequate substitute for a helmet, he was wrong, because he did not offer a blow to the head or give confidence to the drummer. Worse, Mohinder became a laughing at the criticism calling for this a blow that ended in a disastrous manner. It took almost four years to the pasty cricket player to return to the national side after this incident. And, when he finally offered the opportunity, he bounced with a blow, his brilliant show with the Willow during the 1982-1983 standing as proof of his endless appetite for the marking points.

It was Mohinders' unique misfortune that he found himself outside the side in a year after his series of superlative performance in 1982-1983. He mysteriously lost his shape and had to fight so that the Balle-Balle. His count of a single round in six rounds finished against the team of the Antilles on tour sums up the depths to which its shape had dropped during this phase. However, the selectors and, more importantly, the Sunil Gavaskar skipper kept his faith in his abilities at the start of the following season. He started scoring races and resumed his place in the average order of the test, which he kept for the next four years.

Mohinder Amarnath pays Champagne on Sunil Gavaskar after India has triumphed in the world cricket championship. Photo: Manorama archives

Another shock was waiting for Mohinder because, although he was physically fit and in good shape, he was omitted aside for the 1987 World Cup. With the advantage of the hindsight, we can say with confidence that the team would have repeated the 1983 feat if Mohinder had played for India during the very first World Cup that was held in India. But he continued to play for the country until he was again abandoned in 1989, this time to defend the players in their fight against the Cricket Control Council in India (BCCI). At this stage, all of his repressed emotions broke out on the surface and he threw in the towel by calling the selectors a bunch of jokes.

The autobiography of a player who had faced so many vicissitudes of form and fortune during his visit to the highest level should make an interesting reading. The book Fearless: a memory written by him with his brother Rajinder, responds in whole to these expectations. Mohinder wrote in detail his beginnings as a cricket player, how he overcome the challenges several times to stage the feedback and the way he addressed the rapid quieurs of the Caribbean Islands. He deserves the appreciation of having chosen to avoid controversies by refusing to appoint cricket players who find themselves in a non -charitable way in this work.

A discordant fact that crosses this book is that Mohinders repeated loyalty and love for his father. We can appreciate the role played by Lala Amarnath to mold the character and the career of his sons and the blind faith he had in their capacities. Nor is he not denied a few occasions, his three sons have encountered difficulties due to the unfavorable feelings that their father generated in certain districts. However, repeated affirmations that winning the praise of his father and making him proud were the only motor forces in his career not only standing out as a painful thumb, but also to give excess credit to the father because of him.

Likewise, Mohinder makes no mention of his passage as a national selector when he asked for the withdrawal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as captain after the team has lost eight consecutive test games. According to rumors floating at that time, N Srinivasan, then BCCI manager, used his veto to reverse this committee decision and, to make good measure, had Mohinder replaced as a short-term selector. He may be due to his intention to avoid the controversies that Mohinder has refrained from discussing this subject.

There is factual inaccuracy in this book. It is is mentioned in the chapter left in the lurch that gavaskar announced at the end of the home series against west indies in 1978-79 that he would be avairable to lead the side during the tower to engine in 1979. This is not correct as gavaskar was removed from captain and Dropped from the Squad for the 1979 World Cup and the Series Against England That Followed, as the BCCI Received Reports That the Duo was in touch with Repries of World Cricket Managed by Kerry Packer. The Bigwigs of BCCI decided that it would be embarrassing if the skipper and the porter changed the allegiance after the team was appointed and therefore decided to withdraw Gavaskar as captain and drop Kirmani from the team. It was at the end of the series against Pakistan in 1979-1980 that Gavaskar decided to resign; This protests against the BCCI's decision to plan a tour in the Antilles without considering the workload on players who played in the non -stop international cricket for more than a year and a half.

These minor problems apart, The Book Fearless: A Memoir is excellent and gives a look at life and at the time of one of the most courageous cricket players to have played for India. This work will be a welcome addition to the bibliography of all the followers of the game, in particular those who followed the fortune of the national parties in the 1970s and 80s.

